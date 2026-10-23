Deepfake hiring fraud drives demand for continuous identity verification

It might be a mantra for the contemporary identity sector: “The idea is continuous checks.” So says Spokeo COO Harrison Tang in an article from HR Brew covering the deepfake hiring crisis. After hiring an ideal candidate and having a completely different person show up for onboarding, Tang has come to believe what has become a building consensus in identity and biometrics: continuous verification processes are a must.

Deepfakes are driving the shift. Among the nefarious uses for generative AI, hiring and employment fraud has become one of the peskier problems. The piece quotes Hypr’s 2026 State of HR Identity Fraud Detection report, 98 percent of respondents said they’d experienced candidate fraud firsthand. And they aren’t necessarily catching it right away: 42 percent of cases were discovered after hiring, and for one in four companies, it took between one and three months to address the issue.

According to the Deepfake Fraud Detection Market Report 2026, published by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, “remote work has created an identity crisis in corporate hiring, with a massive spike in ‘ghost candidates’ using real-time video face-swaps and cloned audio to clear technical interviews and secure high-paying, high-access tech and defense roles.”

The recommendation, from Tang and others, is for identity verification supported by multiple authentication factors, including something a person knows, such as a password; something they are, such as a biometric; and something they possess, such as a device receiving a one-time passcode. Location information can provide an additional risk signal.

The tech for this exists. Biometric Update has reported often on the push for ongoing verification among companies under deepfake attack. As Tang sees it, the major challenge is in alerting leaders to the threat. “I do think the C-suite should know that this is a real thing,” he says. “This is not just a news headline. This is actually impacting companies today as we speak.”

HR-to-IT handoffs create identity assurance gaps

One of the largest gaps exists between HR and IT teams. Human resources handles identity verification during hiring, then passes off the responsibility for security to IT. Hypr’s report emphasizes that enterprises can no longer rely on isolated teams with separate toolsets making casual handoffs.

Teams must work together to secure the complete pipeline: “the resolution does not lie in purchasing better detection solutions for every single stage, but in establishing a unified, accountable system spanning pre-hire, onboarding, and post-employment identity assurance.”

ID.me, First Advantage launch FCRA-compliant IDV for hiring

First Advantage Corporation has formed a strategic partnership with identity wallet provider ID.me. A release from the software and background screening firm says the two companies are launching a digital identity verification product for recruitment, hiring, and onboarding, in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

ID.me Chief Growth Officer Taylor Liggett says “the U.S. employment system was never designed for today’s threats. Employers are in the crosshairs, and the solutions available to them have not kept up.”

“Together with First Advantage, we’re proud to announce an identity fraud detection product that is purpose-built for hiring and compliant with the FCRA, so that employers can mitigate fraud, act with confidence, and give candidates a fast, simple experience.”

GCheck credential wallet to extend checks beyond background

Employment screening platform GCheck has added a credential wallet to its biometric identity verification service, Verified Entry. A release says the credential wallet extends identity checks beyond a background check, “so employers can reconfirm a worker’s identity at onboarding, on job sites and at the start of a shift.”

“A background check confirms identity once, at hire, and employers have had to assume it holds from there,” says Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck. “The credential wallet closes that loop. It helps employers confirm that the person we verify is the person who starts. It also gives workers something they own and can present, rather than proving themselves over again to every new supervisor.”

After completing IDV with Verified Entry using a selfie and liveness check and a front-and-back scan of a government-issued ID to confirm the candidate is holding the physical document, candidates receive a cryptographically signed, reusable, time-limited digital credential in a mobile wallet on their phone. This can be scanned to open a live validator page that confirms the credential is genuine, current and issued by GCheck.

Per the release, the credential attests to identity verification only. “Background check results remain inside GCheck’s FCRA-compliant reporting process and are never exposed by the credential.”

The tool is designed for temp and per-diem workers, such as travel nurses, who have to frequently change locations, and verify their identity at each one.

Both developments reflect a shift in employment identity assurance from a single check at hiring toward verification that extends into onboarding and workplace access. The challenge for employers is maintaining that continuity without adding unnecessary friction for legitimate workers.

Article Topics

AI fraud | continuous verification | deepfake detection | deepfakes | fraud prevention | GCheck | HYPR | ID.me