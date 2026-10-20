Delhi police riot vans, facial recognition cameras raise surveillance questions

Delhi police’s purchase of eight new Vajra anti-riot vehicles equipped with AI surveillance capabilities is raising questions about the approvals and procurement process. The deal comes as India’s government meets continued protests over perceived electoral meddling with a crackdown on rights that has alarmed UN experts – and as police invest millions in a broad surveillance network of facial recognition cameras.

Vajra: tear-gas-truck-as-mobile-camera-tower

A report from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) describes a Vajra as “a Neptune-blue truck with steel mesh welded over its windows and a multi-barrel tear-gas launcher on the roof. It is the vehicle that is parked at a protest site before the police have decided if the assembly is lawful, and that drives into it once they have.”

These blunt instruments are now being augmented with AI. Having opted to scrap four existing Vajras, the government has doubled up on replacements. Per the IFF, the technical specification for eight new Vajra vehicles “turns the tear-gas truck into a mobile camera tower with an onboard ‘AI’ computer and a drone launch deck.”

More specifically, it equips each van with a 4K pan-tilt-zoom camera on a mast, “to facilitate the troops with artificial intelligence”, five additional 4K cameras, an Intel i7 computer with a GPU for “AI analytics applications”, a terabyte of storage, GPS, Wi-Fi, and “a structure to operate drone from inside and to launch from roof top”.

“Nothing in the paperwork says what the cameras record, where the footage goes, who may fly the drone, or why the order doubled,” the IFF says. “If a sanction exists for eight, it is not in the record Delhi Police placed before bidders, and we have found no public trace of it.”

Pressurized political environment adds urgency to IFF scrutiny

The IFF is calling on Delhi’s police commissioner to “withhold award of the contract until a sanction for eight vehicles is placed on record and until a published procedure, grounded in law, governs what the cameras, the computer and the drone may do.”

CCTV ‘camera ring’ conveniently circles designated protest site

A separate tender from Delhi Police, issued in July, seeks 338 fixed and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition to be deployed across the Central and New Delhi districts, alongside 47 automatic number-plate readers, with a budget of ₹15.66 crore (around $1.6 million) and a 30-day storage period for biometrics.

The IFF says the FRT “camera ring” was ordered to be built around Ramlila Maidan, which the government then designated as a site for protests by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its followers. Per the organization, “the specifications require face recognition on every fixed and PTZ camera, ‘people gathering’ detection and built-in microphones, designed to integrate with the Safe City camera network.”

The government says it expects to award the five-year contract “any day.”

Law enforcement agencies deploying tools for AI-assisted mass surveillance are always subject to hard questions, even in situations wherein the benefit of the technology is clear.

Indeed, IFF has similar questions about the CCTV contract regarding the procurement process and the language around retention, alleging that “the bid documents are full of errors” and “the numbers don’t add up.”

Article Topics

cctv | drones | facial recognition | India | law enforcement | video surveillance