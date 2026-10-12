Denmark moves to give people legal control over deepfake likenesses

In the classic 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II, the character Peter Venkman asks the mayor of New York City, “have you been out on the street lately? Do you know how weird it is out there?”

One can imagine world leaders contemplating this question in the context of the internet, or the online world, or whatever we now call the digital fabric that has been woven so thoroughly into our physical reality. Generative AI has enabled anyone with a hustle and a computer to create biometric deepfakes increasingly difficult for people to detect unaided. Suddenly, a likeness has value beyond fine cheekbones or lush hair – and, as such, raises the question of likeness protection.

Denmark is moving to legally prohibit the sharing of realistic deepfakes of other people’s faces and voices without their consent. Proposed as an amendment to the country’s Copyright Act, the bill makes it a priority to force major platforms to take down manipulated content quickly, in order to limit harm.

In a release, Denmark’s Minister of Culture Zenia Stampe says the bill is “about securing the right to one’s own body and voice.”

“With artificial intelligence, you can create manipulated videos and images with just a few clicks and share them on social media. This can lead to misinformation and create doubt about what is real. Now we’re stopping digital identity theft and helping artists whose livelihoods are being threatened.”

The comment on artists refers to a secondary goal of protecting performing artists from having their work digitally imitated with AI, and shared without their consent. Per the government, “the bill contains an exception for caricatures, parodies, satire and criticism of power and society.”

“However, the exception does not apply if the imitation constitutes misinformation that could specifically cause serious danger to the rights or essential interests of others or could create a specific danger to life or property.”

Italy’s Meloni files for image, voice trademark

It is easy to see how the exemption for parody and satire could be tested by powerful people who do not wish to be the object of mockery. Case in point is Italy, where, according to an AP report, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has applied to trademark her voice with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office, seeking to protect herself against AI-generated deepfakes.

Meloni’s trademark application includes a four-second audio recording of her repeating the phrase, “Io sono Giorgia Meloni” (“I am Giorgia Meloni”). The Italian leader has already been the victim of deepfakes circulated online, depicting her in underwear, among other things. She has said that deepfakes can “deceive, manipulate and harm anyone.”

Italian media says that even if Meloni’s application is approved, “the trademark will not automatically prevent AI-generated imitations of her voice. It could, however, provide an additional legal tool against unauthorized use.”

Meloni, a right-wing populist, has introduced policies cracking down on political dissent, and is currently being accused of refashioning electoral laws to make it easier for her to hold on to power. It is not difficult to see how a leader who pokes at the ethical margins might use a deepfake trademark to block legitimate political satire featuring her image.

Women and girls disproportionately targeted by nonconsensual deepfakes

The flip side, of course, is how easy it is to abuse someone’s likeness – famous and powerful or not. Cases of actors like Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston trying to protect their faces and voices sprinkle the issue with a dusting of glamour. But for the most part, deepfake abuse is much darker.

In February, a man from South Australia became the first person in the country to be prosecuted for creating nonconsensual deepfake pornography under a law passed in 2024. The 19-year-old perpetrator pled guilty to eight counts of creating or altering sexual material without consent.

ABC News cites numbers from online regulator eSafety, which says reports about digitally altered intimate images, including deepfakes, from people under the age of 18 have more than doubled in the 18 months up to June 2025 – and that “four out of five of these reports involved the targeting of females.”

Australia is pursuing legislation modeled on Denmark’s, which would put legal prohibitions on the misuse of people’s likenesses.

France, UK, India all pursuing likeness protection measures

Elsewhere in Europe, France’s government has shone a spotlight on laws that grant everyone the right of respect to his/her private life, and prohibit manipulating images: its criminal code makes “posing, recording or transmitting a person’s image in private setting without their consent a crime punishable by a year of imprisonment and €45,000 fine.” (About $50,000.) Likewise, “publishing an edited image of a person without their consent, if the editing is not obvious or is not mentioned, regardless of the publishing medium, is punishable by a year of imprisonment and a €15,000 ($16,700) fine.”

In the UK, regulators have turned their attention to “non-consensual intimate image (NCII) abuse,” which a government website calls a “deeply personal crime that can have life-changing consequences.” The House of Commons is pushing for harder rules on quick takedown of NCII content and the criminalization of nudify apps, and says that, while the government’s plans to criminalize the creation of deepfakes are welcome, “the offence must be based on the lack of consent of the victim, not motivation of the perpetrator.”

Making the trend a truly global phenomenon, India is also exploring regulations covering harms from deepfakes. The Print quotes Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), who says an effective approach must convince industry of the value of building in protections and accountability. “We have always maintained that AI and technologies cannot be regulated just by having a law. We have to bring a techno-legal solution. We have to have the stakeholders onboard.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | Denmark | France | India | Italy | legislation | UK