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Dermalog catches every spoof in Fime PAD tests for face, fingerprint biometrics

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Dermalog catches every spoof in Fime PAD tests for face, fingerprint biometrics
 

Dermalog’s biometric spoof protections have passed Level 2 evaluations by Fime across two different modalities, catching all presentation attacks.

The company submitted its presentation attack detection (PAD) technology for both face and fingerprint biometrics to Fime for evaluation based on ISO/IEC 30107-3. The laboratory carried out 1,500 sophisticated presentation attacks against Dermalog’s facial recognition software and TF60 fingerprint scanner, which each recorded attack presentation classification error rates (APCERs) of 0 percent. The face biometrics software also delivered a 0 percent bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER), according to the company announcement.

Dermalog has shown its fingerprint biometrics bona fides in evaluations like NIST’s FRIF TE 1:N, with a submission earlier this year, and contactless fingerprint capture, with NIST’s SlapSeg evaluation.

The TF60 is an FBI Appendix F-certified compact tenprint (FAP60) biometric scanner with built-in data encryption and liveness detection.

CEO Günther Mull notes the importance of trust to secure digital identity in the announcement, and says, “These independent results demonstrate our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud threats and providing customers with biometric technologies they can rely on.”

Dermalog’s Face SDK 6.12.0 was evaluated to Fime’s Level 1 in May, and recorded an APCER of 0 percent with a BPCER of 2 percent, according to the confirmation letter.

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