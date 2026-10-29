DHS $2.7B software deal highlights barriers to competition, vendor lock-in

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is consolidating software purchasing around established suppliers, as exclusive distribution arrangements, proprietary technology and switching costs can limit competition across biometric, identity and surveillance systems, according to federal procurement records examined by Biometric Update.

The latest and largest example is a five-year, $2.7 billion purchasing agreement with Carahsoft that DHS deliberately structured around software products exclusively distributed through the reseller’s federal contracting vehicle.

In its sole-source justification, DHS acknowledged that “the government has tailored the original requirement to only include OEMs that are solely distributed by Carahsoft.”

The agreement provides a purchasing channel for software covering digital identity verification, intelligence analysis, surveillance and cybersecurity, including technologies relevant to DHS’s biometric operations.

Federal contracting records identify approximately $97 million obligated across 30 orders under the agreement, including acquisitions involving AI, digital identity, and biometric modernization.

DHS signed the agreement in July and began obligating millions of dollars under it. The sole-source justification was posted October 20, more than three months after the award, despite stating that DHS intended to publish it within 14 days.

The transactions extend a pattern documented by Biometric Update in which established software, proprietary data, and technical architecture increasingly determine which companies can supply, maintain, or expand federal biometric, immigration enforcement, and investigative systems.

DHS built the $2.7 billion requirement around one supplier

The Carahsoft agreement, signed July 15, established a departmentwide blanket purchase agreement (BPA) under the company’s existing General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule contract.

Its $2.657 billion estimated value represents anticipated five-year purchasing capacity, not money already obligated or guaranteed to Carahsoft.

DHS said the arrangement would consolidate purchases, shorten acquisition cycles, standardize licensing, and secure discounts across more than 70 software manufacturers.

Its justification describes market research conducted between December 2025 and April 2026 identifying Carahsoft as the principal distributor for much of the software DHS already purchases. Other resellers, the department argued, would have to obtain the covered products through Carahsoft.

The document also permits additional manufacturers to be included if Carahsoft is their exclusive GSA schedule distributor, raising questions about whether DHS adequately considered alternative products and distribution arrangements before defining the requirement around one reseller.

DHS maintains the arrangement offers the best value through existing GSA pricing, additional discounts, and lower administrative costs.

Exclusive distribution does not necessarily mean the underlying software cannot be replaced by a competing product. But defining procurement requirements around existing suppliers can limit consideration of alternatives before agencies assess the technical and financial costs of switching.

Carahsoft did not respond to questions from Biometric Update before publication.

Carahsoft’s supplier portfolio includes Socure, Senzing, Recorded Future, ShadowDragon, Clearspeed, Verkada, Hootsuite, and ServiceNow. Their products span identity verification, entity resolution, intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, and social media monitoring.

Millions spent before public disclosure

Federal contracting records show DHS signed the Carahsoft BPA July 15, with performance beginning July 20.

By July 31, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had obligated approximately $14.8 million for ServiceNow software. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) followed with an $11.1 million ServiceNow purchase in August.

September acquisitions included approximately $29 million in additional ServiceNow licenses for DHS offices and $10.6 million in Zscaler cybersecurity technology for ICE.

The agreement has accumulated approximately $97 million in obligations across 30 orders, although the available figures do not establish that all preceded October 20.

Nevertheless, the October 20 posting was labeled an original presolicitation and described the agreement as something DHS “proposes to award.”

The justification said DHS intended to publish it within 14 days after award. Instead, publication occurred approximately 97 days after signing.

The records examined do not explain the delay or establish whether DHS previously published the justification elsewhere.

The Zscaler purchase also illustrates the proprietary dependencies underlying the arrangement. In a separate sole-source justification published October 13, ICE determined that alternative technologies could not integrate with its existing Zscaler cybersecurity architecture without substantial reengineering, testing and migration, increasing cost, and operational risk.

The agency awarded the $10.6 million purchase through the same Carahsoft BPA, extending an established proprietary environment rather than replacing it.

Biometric modernization exposes proprietary dependence

The consequences of established technology dependencies are particularly apparent in DHS’s biometric modernization program.

The Carahsoft BPA also covers approximately $27,000 in JFrog software licenses supporting DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), according to a September procurement justification.

The justification discusses reducing proprietary dependence through interoperability, modular architectures, and improved technical data rights. Yet, as Biometric Update reported earlier this month, DHS awarded Thales $11.2 million to maintain fingerprint-matching technology because the government lacked the source code, technical documentation and intellectual property rights necessary for another contractor to perform the work.

The Thales award was made separately from the Carahsoft agreement, but illustrates how proprietary technology can constrain supplier choice even within a biometric modernization program intended to support competing systems.

Although supporting alternative matching systems differs technically from maintaining proprietary software already deployed, the acquisitions expose how existing integrations can restrict supplier choice even within modernization programs intended to improve interoperability.

Digital identity technology enters the same purchasing channel

A September 30 order obligated $385,669.77 for Socure, Lucid, and AvePoint licenses, funded by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Socure provides digital identity verification, fraud detection and identity risk assessment technology.

The purchase establishes that DHS acquired products from a digital identity supplier through Carahsoft, although available records do not identify the specific Socure products, their intended use, or their share of the combined order.

The acquisition extends the BPA’s reach into identity technology alongside conventional enterprise software.

Surveillance contracts reveal the same pattern

Other DHS procurements demonstrate how proprietary systems can become difficult to replace.

In June, Biometric Update reported that ICE sought to retain Parsons as contractor for the Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program, citing the costs and technical complications of replacing existing software, equipment, and overseas infrastructure.

A September investigation found similar constraints within Homeland Security Investigations’ National Tracking Program.

ICE awarded Ensurity Mobile a $135,000 sole-source purchase order because its tracking equipment could communicate with existing program infrastructure without costly additional development and integration.

In its September Hootsuite Enterprise and Talkwalker renewal, ICE cited approximately two years of accumulated social media conversation data, customized queries and analytical dashboards as reasons to preserve its established platforms.

The technologies serve different purposes, but the justification is familiar: investments already made and data already accumulated make competing systems difficult or expensive to adopt.

The result can be a cycle in which each renewal or expansion increases the cost of eventually changing suppliers.

Competition can return without producing alternatives

That does not mean incumbent suppliers are invariably protected from competition.

In August, ICE withdrew a proposed $125 million sole-source arrangement with Thomson Reuters Special Services following industry feedback and subsequently competed the requirement. Thomson Reuters ultimately received the award after submitting the only bid.

The case illustrates how reopening a procurement to competition does not necessarily produce viable alternatives to an established supplier.

The Carahsoft agreement raises that issue on a much larger scale.

DHS has created a departmentwide purchasing mechanism centered on one reseller’s exclusive distribution relationships while separate acquisition justifications repeatedly identify proprietary software, data, and technical interfaces as obstacles to replacing existing suppliers.

Centralization could lower costs and improve purchasing oversight. But it could also reinforce established dependencies by simplifying renewals without addressing the underlying technical and contractual barriers to competition.

Article Topics

biometrics | Carahsoft | DHS | digital identity | government purchasing | procurement | U.S. Government | vendor lock-in