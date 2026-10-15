DHS audit exposes TSA access control failures amid biometric expansion

A new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general (IG) audit identified serious weaknesses in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) controls over access to sensitive information.

The audit comes less than three weeks after another investigation found that a contractor could extract passengers’ driver’s license and passport images from biometric screening equipment without the agency’s knowledge.

The September 30 IG audit found that TSA improperly managed privileged computer accounts, created service accounts without the required approvals, and failed to consistently disable accounts for employees who had left the agency.

The inspector general warned that the vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to compromise TSA’s network, access sensitive information without authorization, and cause serious or even catastrophic damage to agency operations.

The findings follow a separate September 15 inspector general report that identified significant weaknesses in TSA’s oversight of the contractor supporting TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT-2) equipment, which authenticates identity documents and uses facial recognition to verify travelers’ identities at airport security checkpoints.

Biometric Update previously reported that the contractor could access and extract sensitive passenger information during troubleshooting and system enhancements without TSA tracking the activity or verifying that the copied information was deleted.

The two audits examined different aspects of TSA’s operations, and neither shows that the privileged account vulnerabilities identified in the newer report affected CAT-2 equipment or enabled the contractor access described in the earlier investigation.

Together, however, they raise broader questions about TSA’s ability to control access to sensitive information, including the biometric and identity data processed through its expanding airport screening infrastructure.

A second breakdown in access oversight

The newer audit examined TSA’s implementation of information technology access controls designed to restrict sensitive systems and data to authorized users.

The inspector general found that TSA had granted inappropriate permissions to privileged accounts.

Auditors also identified service accounts created without the approvals required under TSA’s privileged-access request procedures.

TSA had not consistently conducted required annual reviews to determine whether access granted to privileged and service accounts remained appropriate.

The agency also failed to promptly disable some former employee accounts, leaving access available beyond the timeframes established by DHS security requirements.

According to the IG, the deficiencies reflected inadequate oversight, resource and staffing shortages, and agency policies that did not fully align with departmental requirements.

The report includes five recommendations for TSA’s chief information officer, the Information Assurance Division, and human capital leadership.

They call for reviewing elevated account permissions, requiring appropriate approvals before creating accounts, conducting periodic access reviews, and disabling accounts when employees leave.

All five recommendations were listed as open in the federal inspector general reporting system.

The publicly available report does not establish that an unauthorized individual exploited these vulnerabilities or that sensitive passenger information was compromised through them.

Nevertheless, the findings extend the access control concerns raised by the earlier biometric audit beyond contractor maintenance activities to TSA’s broader management of privileged users and information systems.

Screening effectiveness remains difficult to evaluate

The earlier September biometric audit identified a separate accountability problem involving TSA’s ability to demonstrate the effectiveness of its identity verification technology and procedures.

The inspector general conducted covert tests to determine how effectively TSA checkpoint technology and personnel detected fraudulent identification and responded to system results.

That portion of the investigation produced three findings and six recommendations. TSA agreed with five recommendations but rejected one.

Four were classified as open and resolved, meaning TSA accepted the corrective action plans, while two remained open and unresolved. Details of the underlying findings were classified or otherwise unavailable for public release.

The audit reinforced Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB) concerns about oversight of personal information collected through TSA’s rapidly expanding facial recognition program.

In a 2025 report, PCLOB said TSA’s routine use of one-to-one facial comparison equipment posed relatively limited risk of retaining passenger information because it ordinarily deleted images within seconds.

But it recommended more comprehensive logging, independent audits, and stronger mechanisms to detect unauthorized access and misuse.

At that time, PCLOB reported that DHS had not conducted privacy compliance reviews contemplated by its facial recognition policy and that TSA had not established a schedule for such reviews.

PCLOB said DHS had removed Directive 026-11, Use of Face Recognition and Face Capture Technologies, from its public website and had not confirmed whether it remained official policy.

However, in responses to questions during a May 2025 Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing, then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the directive remained in place but was under review.

The directive established safeguards governing the use of facial recognition, including performance testing and protections against inappropriate surveillance and discrimination.

Whether the review Noem described subsequently changed the directive, and how TSA has enforced its requirements across its expanding biometric infrastructure, remain questions that need clarification.

Meanwhile, TSA’s fiscal year 2027 budget request seeks additional funding to accelerate deployment of its credential authentication equipment. The agency has proposed moving full operational capability to 2029 rather than 2042.

The renewed scrutiny also prompted a response from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which said last week that the latest biometric audit demonstrated the privacy risks of government facial recognition systems and urged travelers to exercise their right to decline facial comparison at TSA checkpoints.

The organization argued that the contractor access findings reinforced the need for stronger protections against unauthorized use or retention of biometric information.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) | data privacy | data protection | DHS | TSA