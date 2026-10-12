DHS biometric overhaul remains tied to Thales as HART deadline passes

Eight days after DHS was supposed to bring its long-delayed HART biometric system into initial operation, the department was still describing IDENT as its current repository and HART as under development.

An October 8 Request for Information (RFI) raises fresh doubts about whether DHS met its September 30 deadline for the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) system, particularly given the department’s commitment to another $11.2 million to maintain proprietary fingerprint-matching technology that supports both HART and its predecessor, the Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT).

A 10-page sole-source justification, also published on October 8, reveals that DHS lacks the technical rights and source code needed to enable competitors to maintain the technology supplied by Thales DIS USA. Of 14 companies responding to market research, only Thales was deemed capable of meeting the department’s requirements.

The disclosures reveal a continued dependence on proprietary technology nearly a decade after DHS required HART to accommodate competing biometric matching systems via an open architecture.

Neither document conclusively establishes that DHS missed its September milestone. Together, however, they raise questions about the transition’s status and whether HART has delivered the technological flexibility originally envisioned.

DHS still identifies IDENT as its current repository

The October 8 procurement seeks biometric examination, accuracy analysis, and identity management services for DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM).

Its description identifies IDENT as the department’s current central biometric repository and HART as its future, in-development replacement. The requirements require contractors to maintain biometric identities across both environments, resolve identity conflicts, and analyze matching results.

In its June 2026 annual assessment, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that HART’s initial operating capability was scheduled for no later than September 2026, more than seven years after the original December 2018 target.

GAO described the milestone as including deployment of HART’s first operational increment and decommissioning of IDENT.

Program officials had hoped to achieve initial operating capability in June but told GAO that a lapse in fiscal 2026 appropriations had delayed the expected date to September. Yet, the October 8 procurement release continues to characterize HART as under development rather than as an operational replacement for IDENT.

The language could reflect material prepared before the deadline. Moreover, DHS’s fiscal 2026 congressional budget justification listed HART’s initial operating capability and the initiation of IDENT decommissioning as planned activities, suggesting that the legacy system’s retirement could extend beyond the initial deployment.

Nevertheless, the October 8 description raises questions about whether HART had assumed the operational role scheduled for September.

Earlier reporting pointed to a 2027 deployment

Concerns about the deadline were documented more than a year before it arrived.

In May 2025, FedScoop reported that a DHS insider said OBIM was targeting fiscal 2027 for HART’s initial operating capability. The same source said that operating HART and IDENT in parallel was not feasible at the time. Two sources also described an unsuccessful attempt to operate the systems simultaneously in 2022.

That reporting emerged as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) became involved in DHS’s biometric operations.

As Biometric Update reported, Kyle Schutt, a former DOGE team member and long-time Republican politico, became acting chief information officer and director of OBIM at DHS on August 31, just one month before HART’s scheduled operational deadline.

The dual appointment put Schutt in charge of OBIM, which operates IDENT, and the Office of the Chief Information Officer, which oversees HART’s technical modernization. He inherited a program already years behind schedule, with unresolved testing requirements and long-standing proprietary technology dependencies.

The earlier fiscal 2027 projection was not an official schedule revision. GAO’s June 2026 assessment still identified September as the approved deadline and reported that program officials expected to meet it.

On September 30, DHS awarded Thales a $11.2 million contract for fingerprint-matching software, hardware, licensing, modernization, and operational support for IDENT and HART through September 2027.

Continuing support for both systems does not establish that IDENT remains in active production, because such arrangements can persist during migration, testing, or contingency operations. However, the award, together with the October 8 procurement, documents continued investment in both environments beyond the scheduled transition date.

HART was designed to accommodate competing biometric matchers

The Thales award also raises questions about whether HART has met the architectural flexibility DHS originally required.

In its February 2017 HART solicitation, DHS specified a standardized biometric matching subsystem interface so competing fingerprint, facial recognition, iris, and other matching technologies could communicate with HART without extensive modifications to the central platform.

The architecture was designed to support adding, removing, and replacing matching subsystems, including support for multiple vendors’ technologies to operate concurrently for the same biometric modality.

DHS explicitly required an open application programming interface that would let other biometric matching vendors develop compatible connections, with documentation available to outside developers.

The solicitation also contemplated retaining existing IDENT fingerprint technologies, replacing them, or introducing alternatives alongside them.

Importantly, the requirements allowed existing fingerprint subsystems to remain in place, with their internal operations unchanged. Making entire matching subsystems interchangeable did not necessarily grant competing companies the right to modify or maintain proprietary software within them.

The Thales justification concerns the continued maintenance of that proprietary technology rather than a procurement to replace the matching subsystem itself.

Still, the department’s assertion that replacing its fingerprint-matching environment would require extensive redevelopment raises questions about whether HART’s modular architecture has provided practical alternatives to incumbent technology.

Fourteen companies responded, but only Thales qualified

The new justification says Thales has integrated its fingerprint-matching technology into IDENT and HART over many years, leaving DHS dependent on the manufacturer for software updates, maintenance, integration, and technical support.

The department acknowledges that it lacks the technical data, source code, proprietary interfaces, and intellectual property rights necessary to enable another company to perform that work.

DHS conducted market research from February through August, including a Request for Information that received 14 responses, according to its sole-source justification. Only Thales could meet the requirements of the existing fingerprint-matching environment.

The department considered competing the work among alternative biometric vendors, transitioning to another platform, and splitting portions of the requirement for competitive bidding, but rejected all three approaches.

It concluded that DHS could not compete any portion without replacing the existing environment, a step that would require extensive reengineering, integration, testing, cybersecurity accreditation, and operational validation.

That does not mean other companies lack comparable fingerprint-matching technology. Rather, DHS says no alternative can meet its immediate need to maintain the proprietary systems already in place.

Although the justification describes the financial consequences of switching suppliers as substantial, the government redacted its cost estimates.

Earlier procurement reveals broader vendor dependence

The Thales award follows similar findings involving DHS’s facial recognition technology.

In September 2024, Biometric Update reported that OBIM planned to award NEC National Security Systems a sole-source contract to maintain its enterprise facial recognition software.

DHS said more than 1.2 billion facial images had undergone feature extraction for NEC’s matching technology across IDENT and HART. Switching products would require regenerating those biometric representations, which could take six to 12 months, and retesting interfaces with more than 55 stakeholders.

The department also warned that even small declines in matching accuracy could substantially increase workloads for human biometric examiners.

At the time, DHS said it was establishing a Biometric Laboratory Environment to evaluate competing technologies, with operations expected to begin in June 2025.

The new Thales justification does not disclose whether the laboratory became operational or evaluated alternative fingerprint matchers.

More recently, DHS issued a February 2026 Request for Information seeking enterprise-wide biometric matching capabilities across multiple modalities, explicitly emphasizing standards-based interoperability, data portability, and reduced vendor lock-in.

That inquiry was broader than the Thales maintenance procurement. Nevertheless, it shows DHS exploring alternatives to proprietary dependencies, while concluding that no other supplier could maintain its existing fingerprint-matching environment in practice.

The Thales justification states that DHS will consider acquiring additional technical data rights, negotiating greater access to proprietary interfaces, adopting open standards, and separating components to foster competition. It provides no timetable for those changes.

Congress sought redundancy and continued oversight

HART’s uncertain status follows years of schedule revisions, technical issues, and procurement challenges.

According to GAO’s June assessment, the program has undergone three major schedule rebaselines since 2016, with formal schedule breaches in 2017, 2020, and 2023. Its planned life-cycle cost, including sustainment, is approximately $2.9 billion.

GAO also reported that developmental testing had demonstrated two of HART’s four initial key performance requirements, but those results had not yet been independently verified.

Additional testing and operational assessment were scheduled during fiscal 2026.

In its fiscal 2026 appropriations report, the House Committee on Appropriations directed DHS to maintain full system redundancy until HART was operationally certified and to hold monthly briefings on the program’s development, costs, and schedule.

Those instructions provide a rationale for continued IDENT support even if HART has entered initial operation, while highlighting congressional concerns about the transition.

The public record does not establish whether HART completed its planned operational assessment, obtained the necessary approvals, or met its September milestone.

DHS has not publicly clarified whether IDENT has entered decommissioning, whether it remains the active biometric repository, or when HART will assume that role.

Nearly a decade after DHS required a modernized architecture that could incorporate competing biometric matching technologies, the department still relies on incumbent manufacturers for critical functions, while the status of its repeatedly delayed transition to HART remains publicly unconfirmed.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | DHS | Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) | OBIM | procurement | Thales Digital Identity and Security | U.S. Government | vendor lock-in