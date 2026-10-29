DHS identity data leak exposes personnel, operational relationships

A massive leak of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel and identity-management records has exposed what amounts to a searchable map of the department’s organizational and operational relationships, potentially creating a valuable source of intelligence about sensitive government activities.

The “Icepick” files were published October 28 by Distributed Denial of Secrets, which says the records originated from a DHS-associated Okta identity-management environment. Reuters was unable to verify that claim, and Okta says it has no evidence its systems or data were compromised.

The release contains records on more than 41,000 DHS employees and contractors, including job titles, supervisors, and membership in tens of thousands of Active Directory and Okta groups.

DHS said it was investigating a potential breach and working to protect affected personnel.

Reuters corroborated portions of the personnel data and confirmed information directly with three DHS employees.

Biometric Update separately corroborated numerous identities, job titles, supervisors, field-office assignments, organizational relationships, and operational affiliations through government records, court filings, and other public sources, while independently matching leaked group names to known investigative technologies.

That makes Icepick potentially far more valuable than a conventional employee data breach.

The same methodology could theoretically be applied beyond U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to other DHS components represented in the leak, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and DHS headquarters.

The searchable database indexes 55,603 Active Directory and Okta groups covering 41,191 people. Those include 12,437 groups attributed to CBP, 23,063 to USCIS, 8,216 to ICE, 5,443 to CISA, 4,315 to HSI, and 1,653 to DHS headquarters.

The site cautions that the dataset is incomplete and may reproduce inaccuracies in the source records.

The counterintelligence implications, though, are immediate.

Biometric Update found that Icepick can provide what amounts to a seed graph: a sensitive program linked to an individual, the individual linked to an office and supervisor, and that person linked in turn to additional operational or technology groups.

The disclosed records could potentially be combined with publicly available or commercial identity data to reveal additional organizational relationships. Biometric Update did not submit leaked personnel records to commercial databases and found no evidence that outside actors have used the data for this purpose.

The significance becomes clearest within HSI.

Biometric Update identified at least 16 apparently HSI-related groups associated with Certified Undercover Operations (CUCs), after excluding unrelated results from a broader search. The records reveal associations with sensitive investigative programs and an HSI review function, although group names alone do not establish the activities conducted or the permissions granted.

WIRED separately reported that 39 HSI personnel across more than a dozen offices appeared in CUC-related groups. Biometric Update independently reconstructed the same total from the leaked memberships after removing duplicate and non-HSI records.

Those 39 should not be described as 39 undercover agents. The records include managers, supervisors, and other personnel associated with CUC-related groups.

But that distinction exposes another important feature of the leak.

The records let researchers reconstruct parts of the management architecture around undercover operations.

Biometric Update found that the records can connect personnel associated with sensitive programs to other investigative functions, offices and supervisory relationships. Some of those relationships were independently corroborated through government records, court filings and professional biographies.

The data therefore reveal more than the existence of sensitive programs. They can connect named personnel to those programs and to other operational and technological environments.

Among the recurring technology-related memberships identified in the HSI records are groups associated with PenLink, Palantir’s Falcon platform, and Title III-related functions.

Group membership does not show that an employee used a particular technology in an investigation, nor does it reveal exactly what permissions a group granted. But the relationships can be mapped without obtaining the underlying investigative evidence.

The same technique could apply across tens of thousands of groups in other DHS components, turning the exposed identity environment into an intelligence source.

The disclosure comes against a documented history of ICE access-control failures involving those same kinds of user-group relationships.

The inspector-general findings do not establish how the Icepick data were obtained, but document weaknesses in the management of accounts and group permissions across DHS systems. In July 2023, the DHS Inspector General (IG) found that ICE did not consistently remove or modify access when personnel left the agency or changed jobs.

Of 190 former ICE personnel auditors examined, 159 (84 percent) retained access after their final workday. Twenty-five retained access for at least 45 days.

OIG also examined 39 HSI special agents who had moved from supervisory to nonsupervisory positions. The finding was stark: all 39 still had supervisory permissions in ICE’s Investigative Case Management system.

Auditors said ICE lacked a policy or process to identify and enforce the access changes required when personnel transferred internally.

OIG recommended that ICE establish a process to identify transferred employees and ensure their user-group access is reviewed and verified immediately at the end of their previous position.

That recommendation remains open.

A separate recommendation requiring ICE to establish a repeatable process for reviewing privileged users and service accounts also remains unresolved. In all, four of the audit’s seven recommendations remain open.

ICE agreed with the findings and told auditors it was implementing an Account Lifecycle Management system and related controls intended to improve management of employee access after transfers and separations.

The agency gave the IG a June 28, 2024 estimated completion date for the corrective work.

More than two years later, the core access control recommendations remain open. Icepick now shows how much operational information can sit inside the user-group relationships those controls are supposed to govern.

Other exposed group names refer to specific HSI investigations, some independently documented in public records and others not readily identifiable through public sources.

Some correspond to independently documented federal investigations. Others expose operational identifiers that are not readily visible in public records.

The group names themselves therefore create a security risk separate from whether anyone’s access permissions were appropriate.

An intruder able merely to enumerate the directory could potentially discover that a particular operation, undercover program or surveillance capability exists before ever gaining access to the investigative system behind it. The weakness is not confined to ICE.

In September, the IG reported that CBP had significant access-control deficiencies, including transferred personnel retaining access they no longer needed and weaknesses in privileged-account oversight.

Auditors found that 17 percent of sampled transferred CBP employees retained unnecessary access after moving to new positions. They also found that all 76,000 CBP network users had been given access to one highly privileged service account and that CBP could not identify all privileged accounts on its network or confirm they were periodically reviewed.

The watchdog issued 12 recommendations. Eleven remain open.

Article Topics

access control | data privacy | data protection | DHS | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement