DHS plans $100M contract consolidating biometric identity decisions, accuracy oversight

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to consolidate critical human decision-making and accuracy oversight functions behind its massive biometric identity system into a single contract worth as much as $100 million, bringing fingerprint, facial, and iris examination, identity record correction and biometric accuracy analysis under one contractor.

Procurement records show the department’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) intends to combine work currently performed under three separate contracts into a five-year Biometric Identity Services procurement supporting its Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT) and the long-delayed Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) system intended to replace it.

The consolidation would place multiple functions at different stages of the biometric identification process under one contract, from resolving uncertain matches and correcting identity records to assessing the accuracy of automated matching technology and investigating errors.

The contractor’s personnel would intervene when automated biometric matchers cannot determine an identity, review candidate matches, resolve conflicting records, and help evaluate the technology responsible for hundreds of thousands of biometric transactions each day.

An October 27 DHS acquisition forecast estimates the procurement at $50 million to $100 million, with a solicitation anticipated December 1 and an award during the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

But the more consequential details emerge from an October 8 Request for Information (RFI) and accompanying draft Statement of Work, (SOW) which describe the consolidation of operational biometric examination, identity management and analytical functions that support DHS’s centralized biometric repository.

The SOW identifies three existing contracts whose responsibilities must transition into the new procurement. All three are held by Virginia-based government contractor AVER LLC.

Federal contract records place the potential value of AVER’s fingerprint analysis contract at approximately $43 million and its face-and-iris examiner contract at about $6.5 million. A separate IDART contract has a potential value of roughly $12.6 million.

IDART is an identity-related law enforcement data-analysis capability.

The procurement also raises questions about how DHS intends to structure competition for the consolidated contract. On October 27, the department published a forecast identifying the acquisition as a follow-on requirement, naming AVER as the incumbent and specifying a full small-business set-aside.

Less than 18 hours later, DHS published a second forecast describing substantially the same $50 million to $100 million procurement as a new requirement, omitting the incumbent and changing the small business designation to undetermined.

The distinction could materially affect who competes for the work. A full small business set-aside would restrict competition to qualifying small businesses, while removing that restriction could allow major federal contractors to pursue the contract.

Both forecasts remain publicly accessible, and DHS has not clarified whether the second supersedes the first or represents an alternative acquisition approach.

The underlying draft Statement of Work, however, explicitly requires transitioning responsibilities from three existing contracts, all held by AVER, making clear that the work itself is not entirely new.

Together, the existing contracts represent approximately $62 million in potential contract value, although that figure is not directly comparable with the five-year ceiling contemplated for their replacement.

The new arrangement would consolidate responsibility for work now separated among those three task orders, rather than necessarily introduce entirely new functions.

OBIM is the federal government’s enterprise biometric identity service provider, operating a repository containing biometric records associated with more than 300 million individuals.

Its systems support immigration and border enforcement, counter-terrorism, criminal investigations, and other national security functions. Biometric information is exchanged with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Defense, and Department of State, among other mission partners.

Although much of this processing is automated, the procurement documents reveal the substantial human workforce required when automated matching produces uncertain, conflicting or otherwise problematic results.

Contractor examiners would analyze biometric images, evaluate possible matches, correct capture problems and maintain identity information within IDENT and, as it becomes operational, HART.

These functions extend beyond simply determining whether two fingerprints belong to the same person. The contractor would also review identity records, resolve inconsistencies, and help ensure the integrity of information subsequently available to other government agencies through automated biometric searches.

The draft establishes demanding operational requirements. Urgent fingerprint verification requests must generally be resolved within 10 minutes, while routine requests have a 24-hour turnaround requirement. The specified accuracy standard for fingerprint verification is 99.8 percent.

Latent fingerprint examinations carry separate, even more stringent accuracy requirements.

OBIM’s Biometric Support Center in San Diego would require continuous operations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while BSC-East in Springfield, Virginia, would maintain extended operating hours.

The procurement also anticipates a workforce experienced in multiple biometric modalities and poor quality imagery. At least half of examiners must have five or more years of relevant experience, and at least 10 percent must have a decade or more.

The planned contract also reflects the increasing importance of facial and iris biometrics within an infrastructure historically centered on fingerprints.

The RFI seeks contractors capable of providing fingerprint, latent print, face, iris, and multimodal examination services, with sufficient flexibility to accommodate additional biometric capabilities.

Facial verification is identified as an optional operational function, making its eventual deployment dependent on the requirements included in the awarded contract.

The solicitation does not establish that DHS is introducing a wholly new facial recognition capability. AVER already performs face and iris examiner support under an existing OBIM contract.

Instead, the procurement would bring these functions together with fingerprint adjudication and identity record management, creating a more integrated human examination capability across biometric modalities.

The implications extend to HART, whose development has experienced repeated delays.

Although DHS intends HART to replace IDENT, the Statement of Work continues to describe IDENT as the operating repository and HART as its replacement under development.

The proposed contractor must therefore be able to support existing identity operations while accommodating the transition to a different technological architecture.

A particularly consequential element of the procurement involves OBIM’s Biometric Accuracy Analysis Team.

Beyond biometric examination and identity record correction, the contractor would provide specialists to evaluate biometric accuracy, examine data quality, perform statistical analysis, and help identify the causes of matching errors.

The RFI asks prospective vendors about their experience with matcher evaluations, threshold analysis, statistically representative testing groups and biometric data quality analysis.

The work also includes developing dashboards, automated monitoring, and analytical capabilities to identify anomalies and assess operational performance.

The documents do not indicate that the contractor would independently establish DHS biometric matching policies or control final system wide accuracy thresholds. They do, however, assign contractor personnel a substantial role in the analytical and operational processes that support those decisions.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | biometric identification | biometrics | DHS | government purchasing | Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) | OBIM | procurement