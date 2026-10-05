DHS puts numbers behind RIVR-2, details new deepfake testing

DHS Science and Technology Directorate announced RIVR-2 on September 21, emphasizing industry collaboration and the need for defenses to evolve faster than AI-generated documents and real-time impersonation attacks. A September 30 technical webinar provided the next layer: quantifying gaps from RIVR-1, detailing how the next four tracks will be evaluated, and outlining a faster, recurring testing model.

RIVR-1 shows different convenience and security bottlenecks

DHS used the webinar to present RIVR-1 results through the separate lenses of convenience for legitimate users and security against fraud.

On convenience, DHS reported that about one in four legitimate users failed to complete the full remote identity workflow. The component results show differences across the three technologies: median success was 99 percent for selfie-to-document matching (SMTD) and 96 percent for presentation attack detection (PAD), compared with 79 percent for identity document validation (IDV).

Security produced a different set of results. Selfie matching detected 99.99 percent of impostors across more than 7.8 million attempts, while the median IDV system detected 87 percent of fraudulent IDs across more than 1,900 IDs representing all 50 states. The median PAD system detected 53 percent of presentations using the attack instrument that was most successful against the tested systems.

The results put the RIVR-2 tracks in context: document validation recorded the lowest legitimate-user success rate, while PAD recorded the lowest detection rate against the attack highlighted by DHS.

RIVR-X creates a track for emerging technologies

IDV, SMTD and PAD remain the main RIVR tracks, while biometric deepfake detection (BDD) becomes the first evaluation under RIVR-X, an experimental series for emerging technologies.

DHS also outlined plans to move toward approximately twice-yearly evaluations, creating opportunities to identify areas for improvement and test updated technologies in subsequent rounds.

IDV expands the evidence and sets benchmarks

RIVR-2-IDV is open to commercial technologies currently in deployment, rather than systems still in pilot.

Maryland Test Facility (MdTF) technical requirements specify a sequestered dataset, with no sample images provided, containing genuine and fraudulent U.S. driver’s licenses and state IDs from multiple issuing authorities, along with international passport face pages. Images include rotation, optical blur, perspective distortion and captures from different smartphone makes and models.

Evidence validation examines document format and completeness, expected security features, and signs of tampering or counterfeiting, including deepfakes. The technical requirements set a 10-second processing threshold and five-second goal. System error, document false reject and document false accept rates each have a 10 percent threshold for high performance and a 1 percent goal for excellent performance. Results can be disaggregated by factors including issuing authority and imaging smartphone.

RIVR-2-IDV also uses what DHS calls a “failure is suspicious” policy. A system error on a genuine document counts as a false rejection, while an error on a fraudulent document is treated as a fraudulent-document detection. A system therefore does not have to successfully process and explicitly classify a fraudulent document for that transaction to count as detected under the methodology.

Deepfake testing also intersects with IDV. Providers can opt into RIVR-X testing against digitally generated or manipulated document images, extending the evaluation to how IDV technologies respond to this type of document evidence.

Selfie matching gets tougher images

SMTD recorded the highest legitimate-user success and impostor-detection rates among the RIVR-1 results DHS presented. RIVR-2 adds image conditions intended to examine performance with more challenging inputs.

MdTF says the sequestered dataset includes selfies varying in pose, expression and illumination, along with rotation, optical blur, perspective distortion and images from different smartphone makes and models. New for RIVR-2 are common selfie-quality degradations, including photos taken in low light.

The addition allows matching performance to be measured when selfie illumination is less favorable than under well-lit conditions.

SMTD is measured through failure-to-extract, false non-match and false match rates, with biometric comparison evaluated at a system-provided operating threshold corresponding to a false match rate of one in 10,000.

PAD gets regularly updated attack instruments

RIVR-1 results presented by DHS showed the median PAD system detecting 53 percent of the most successful presentation attack.

RIVR-2 will evaluate active and passive PAD using multiple presentation attack instruments that DHS says will be updated regularly, with performance measured using BPCER and APCER.

RIVR-X combines deepfake detectors, datasets and generation methods

For biometric deepfake detection, DHS described an evaluation involving detectors, deepfake datasets and generation methods. The evaluation is intended to examine which generation methods are difficult to detect and whether detector performance generalizes across different methods.

Participating detector providers will be asked to contribute 1,000 deepfake images representing attacks their own technology detects successfully but that may be difficult for other detectors. DHS is also seeking contributions of deepfake attack data from other organizations.

The approach means participants can contribute both detection technologies and attack data to the evaluation. DHS said the contributed datasets will support comparisons involving different deepfake-generation methods.

DHS is also planning a Biometric and Identity Deepfake Detection Technical Exchange involving government and industry experts. The exchange will address development of an ongoing evaluation framework, including how sources of genuine and deepfake media can change over time while protecting commercial intellectual property.

Testing runs into 2027

Applications for IDV and SMTD are due October 16, with acceptance notifications scheduled for October 30 and systems due for testing by November 20.

PAD and BDD applications are expected to open in December, with testing extending into 2027.

From aliased results to a different buyer-vendor conversation

RIVR results can change the traditional vendor conversation. Instead of starting with claims such as “we have the industry’s best document validation,” “our face matching is highly accurate,” or “our technology stops sophisticated attacks,” buyers can start with independent test results.

There is an important limitation in RIVR-2: results will be aliased by default, although participating companies can choose to identify themselves. Buyers will not automatically be able to associate every published result with a vendor.

Buyers can still ask whether a vendor participated and, if so, whether it will disclose its alias and results. Where vendors identify themselves, the conversation can move to measured performance: Where did the technology trail stronger-performing systems? Why? What is the roadmap for addressing those gaps, and when will improvements be delivered?

DHS expects this model to change with RIVR-3 and subsequent evaluations, when company names will be associated with results by default. If implemented as described, buyers would no longer depend on voluntary disclosure to connect performance with a provider, and participation in independent testing could become a qualification criterion for some procurements.

For vendors, recurring evaluations provide measured results that can identify areas for further development and opportunities to demonstrate improvement in subsequent rounds. For researchers and standards organizations, the evaluations provide data on unresolved gaps across document validation, presentation attacks, degraded biometric imagery and deepfake detection.

RIVR-2 expands the scope and frequency of that testing, while DHS’s planned move to named results in RIVR-3 would make vendor performance directly attributable by default.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | deepfake detection | DHS S&T | Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) | RIVR-X | selfie biometrics