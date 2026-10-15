DHS rejects automatic activation of ICE body cameras despite GAO warning

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rejected a federal watchdog’s recommendation that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) implement technology to automatically activate agents’ body-worn cameras during critical incidents, even though the cameras already have that capability and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses similar safeguards.

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) audit found that ICE cannot reliably determine whether its personnel activate cameras when required, potentially leaving enforcement encounters, including incidents involving the use of force, without video evidence.

The investigation also found that ICE and CBP have failed to establish meaningful measures of whether their body-worn camera programs improve transparency, accountability, and public trust, despite spending tens of millions of dollars on equipment and supporting technology.

GAO identified weaknesses in operational guidance, oversight, and program planning at both agencies, including instances where agents were uncertain about when they were required to record encounters.

At one ICE location, personnel had not begun using their cameras despite receiving the equipment and completing training because they did not understand when recording was required.

DHS agreed with six of GAO’s seven recommendations but rejected the recommendation that ICE implement additional controls, such as automated activation.

The department argued that automatic activation could inadvertently capture sensitive conversations with informants or victims, or record bystanders engaged in First Amendment-protected activities.

GAO maintained that ICE needs stronger safeguards, particularly during unexpected encounters in which agents use force.

The 45-page audit report identifies a significant difference between how CBP and ICE manage their cameras.

Both agencies use equipment supplied by Axon, whose technology supports automatic activation under predefined circumstances, including when an officer draws a firearm, emergency vehicle equipment is activated, or another camera nearby begins recording.

GAO said DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate had evaluated automatic activation capabilities and found that Axon’s equipment met evaluators’ expectations.

CBP already uses automatic activation in certain situations, including when firearms are drawn or emergency lights are engaged. ICE, however, relies primarily on personnel to manually activate cameras and on supervisors to ensure compliance.

That oversight is complicated by the lack of integration between some investigative case management systems and the agencies’ video retention systems.

GAO found that some systems lack dedicated fields indicating whether footage exists for individual enforcement encounters.

Given the volume of daily operations, officials acknowledged that supervisors cannot reasonably verify that every encounter requiring recording has corresponding video.

Although both agencies require personnel to explain certain failures to activate cameras, GAO found that CBP had issued only one written reprimand for noncompliance with its camera policies through September 2025. ICE had issued none.

DHS argued that its existing supervisory controls and pre-operational equipment checks were sufficient.

In its formal response, the department specifically objected to automatic activation triggered by drawing a firearm or Taser, saying inadvertent recording could create privacy, evidentiary, and operational risks.

GAO countered that DHS had not identified situations where automatic activation might safely be used or proposed alternative controls offering comparable protection against missing footage.

The audit uncovered another significant weakness in how camera policies are translated into operational procedures.

During interviews at 10 field locations, CBP and ICE personnel at six locations expressed uncertainty about when cameras were required or prohibited.

Some described the rules as open to interpretation, particularly during vehicle searches, detainee transportation, custodial interviews, undercover operations, and service of subpoenas.

The agencies have broad directives governing camera use, but GAO found that most offices lacked instructions addressing their specific operating environments.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and Office of Professional Responsibility had developed operational handbooks explaining when personnel must, should, or cannot record.

However, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), whose personnel conduct criminal investigations, surveillance, undercover operations, and other enforcement activities, had not finalized comparable guidance.

HSI officials attributed the delay to the pause in additional camera deployments.

In its response to GAO, DHS said HSI was preparing a handbook to distribute to field offices, with completion projected for June 30, 2027.

The lack of specific guidance matters because ICE’s February 2025 camera directive generally requires recording during arrests, searches, warrant executions, removal operations, and other enforcement activities, while exempting undercover operations, certain surveillance activities, confidential informants, and custodial interviews inside detention facilities.

The same policies prohibit recordings made solely to document peaceful First Amendment activities and restrict recording in sensitive locations, including healthcare facilities and places of worship.

Without clear operational instructions, GAO warned, personnel may fail to record activities that should be documented or make recordings in circumstances where recording is prohibited.

The audit also details how CBP and ICE store and manage body-camera footage, including retention periods that vary according to its evidentiary value.

Non-evidentiary recordings are retained for 60 to 180 days, potentially evidentiary footage for three years, and evidentiary recordings, including those involving use of force, deaths, or serious injuries, for 75 years under CBP’s case-file retention schedule or indefinitely under ICE’s.

GAO found that both agencies generally complied with footage categorization requirements, with CBP categorizing more than 99 percent of recordings and ICE more than 91 percent.

However, those figures do not show whether the agencies made the required recordings in the first place.

The agencies use automated redaction tools before releasing footage under the Freedom of Information Act, although officials acknowledged that the tools can be unreliable and require manual review.

Article Topics

Axon | body cam | DHS | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | law enforcement | video surveillance