DigiSign adds Innovatrics biometrics for international signers

DigiSign is using document and face biometrics from Innovatrics to verify people who cannot use Czech Bank iD during electronic signing.

The process asks the signer to capture an identity document and selfie. Innovatrics technology checks the document, compares the two biometric facial images, and performs liveness detection.

This gives DigiSign customers another verification route for foreign signers and others without access to a supported Czech bank identity.

Innovatrics web components handle the identity document and selfie capture within DigiSign’s interface.

DigiSign has built its own customer interface and signing rules around those components. It receives the verification results and determines how they affect the agreement workflow.

Customers can choose among three modes: automated verification, manual verification, and a collection-only mode that gathers the documents without enforcing a verification decision.

Innovatrics says the integration allows DigiSign to verify signers in more than 120 additional countries.

The document, face, and liveness checks provide evidence that the person completing the process matches the identity document. DigiSign supports several methods with different assurance levels.

For example, a recipient can provide a simple electronic signature, use Bank iD SIGN for an advanced electronic signature, or sign with a personal certificate where a qualified signature is required.

Innovatrics strengthens the evidence connecting a person with a signing session.

DigiSign identifies Raiffeisenbank, E.ON and business software provider Raynet as customers of its identity verification service.

Its Raiffeisenbank case study illustrates the workflow.

The bank uses DigiSign to send employment contracts to prospective employees, who can verify themselves through either Bank iD or an identity document and selfie.

Innovatrics has also integrated its face matching and liveness technology with Signicat for remote identity proofing in regulated European services.

The integration gives DigiSign an operational biometric alternative to Czech Bank iD.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital ID | document verification | face biometrics | Innovatrics