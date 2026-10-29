Digital seafarer credentials risk replacing paper silos with digital ones

The maritime industry’s shift from paper certificates to digital credentials risks creating new forms of fragmentation unless systems can be independently verified and work across platforms, according to new research from maritime innovation consultancy Thetius.

In its report, Securing Trust: The Transition to Digital Seafarer Credentials, developed in collaboration with digital credential provider Maritime Passport, Thetius argues that replacing paper certificates with PDFs, mobile wallets or proprietary portals does not automatically solve the industry’s underlying trust problem.

The sector still lacks a universal mechanism that allows employers, port authorities and governments to independently verify the authenticity, status and issuing authority of digital credentials. In a webinar accompanying the report, Thetius technology analyst Lacey Jones pointed to the practical problems this creates.

“The issue with [documents] being so fragmented and paper-based or mixed, either scanned or PDFs, you may not be able to confirm who issued it because there are so many training institutions in the world,” she said.

“And there is an issue with checking whether the certificate is genuine or not. And while all of this is going on, obviously at the heart of it is the seafarer – while their documents are being checked, they get no work.”

Making headway on a global problem

The solution needs to rise to a challenge of significant scale. There are an estimated 2.57 million seafarers serving more than 85,000 merchant vessels worldwide. Thetius cites an example in which manually entering a single captain’s credentials can take one to two hours, illustrating the administrative burden of fragmented documentation.

The Thetius report argues that the key issue is not digitization but interoperability. Amendments to the International Maritime Organization’s STCW Convention recognizing electronic certificates came into force in January 2025. The IMO has also issued guidance on electronic credential issuance and verification.

A globally accepted framework for verifying credentials across different platforms and jurisdictions, however, still does not exist.

The challenges of digital maritime credentialing are also evident in the United States, where the Coast Guard has postponed mandatory electronic reporting of mariner training records until at least November 2028. Although its Navita credentialing platform launched in September 2026, the module intended to allow approved training providers to submit completion records directly remains under development.

Thetius has proposed an assessment framework for digital credential systems. It is intended as a technology-neutral checklist covering identity verification, issuer authority, revocation status, interoperability, portability, resilience, privacy protection and redress mechanisms. The nine-question framework can be used to assess whether a digital credential system can be trusted beyond its provider’s platform.

For the maritime industry, the underlying problem is one of trust. Ensuring a seafarer’s credentials are trustworthy is not automatically solved by digital issuance. Interoperability is essential, according to the report, because the pivotal question is whether a credential issued by one maritime authority can be independently verified by an employer, port operator or foreign government without requiring access to the same proprietary platform.

Several providers are seeking to address different aspects of the problem.

Commercial providers take different approaches

Maritime Passport is promoting a portable digital credential model designed to allow seafarers to carry and share trusted professional credentials digitally. Maritime Passport cofounder Martin White says the company was founded on the belief that the industry needs a globally trusted standard for digital seafarer credentials.

“Over the last several years, we’ve worked side by side with flag administrations, shipowners, training providers, technology partners and seafarers to help make that a reality,” he writes in the Thetius report.

Meanwhile, LEDGID is developing a broader maritime identity platform built around a seafarer-controlled digital wallet. Launched commercially in June, it has announced partnerships with FrontM, Navarino, VIKAND and ATPI Marine Travel, covering digital maritime services, portable professional identity, healthcare and crew travel. The ATPI arrangement remains exploratory, with future integrations subject to technical feasibility and operational requirements.

SmartSea has taken a different approach by integrating identity and credential verification into operational workflows. Its SmartJourney and SmartAccess platforms combine crew travel management with access control, credential checks and biometric technologies, including facial recognition, within a single operational environment.

Although the providers are developing different approaches to maritime digital identity, the available announcements do not establish whether their credentials can be independently verified across competing platforms or transferred between systems without additional agreements.

Interoperable credentials remain a work in progress

The growing ecosystem reflects momentum behind maritime digitalization. In March 2026, the IMO’s Facilitation Committee approved a high-level digitalization strategy focused on interoperability, standardization, data sharing and governance. Among its objectives was improving the management and verification of seafarer credentials.

However, this was not the adoption of a universal digital seafarer credential or a globally interoperable wallet standard. The strategy is due for consideration by the IMO Assembly in 2027. The committee also approved separate cybersecurity amendments for maritime single windows, which have their own adoption process.

Important questions remain unresolved. These include how verifiers can independently confirm that a credential was issued by an authorized organization; whether credentials can be checked for revocation or expiry across platforms; and whether seafarers can move their credentials between providers without becoming tied to a particular ecosystem.

As digital identity providers expand into crew management, travel services, access control and credential verification, interoperability may become the defining issue in the next phase of maritime identity modernization.

During the Thetius webinar, the question of when digital seafarer credentials will be widely accepted across the maritime industry was raised. Raal Harris, director and founder of PitchFrame, which is involved in scaling maritime technology, estimated that the transition could take another five years.

“My feeling is it’s going to be a long process to get everybody over the line, but I think in some areas we’ll see things happening relatively quickly because there are real benefits to be able to do this,” Harris said, citing savings in cost and time.

The challenge highlighted by the Thetius report is whether these approaches will ultimately interoperate, allowing credentials and identities to move across platforms rather than creating a new generation of digital silos.

Article Topics

digital ID | interoperability | LEDGID | maritime | Maritime Passport | reusable digital ID | SmartSea