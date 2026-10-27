DirectTrust, GLEIF partner to advance verifiable organizational identity in healthcare

DirectTrust and the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) have announced a collaboration to develop a new model within the verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) Ecosystem Governance Framework, supporting vLEI adoption in U.S. healthcare by enabling organizations with established certification or accreditation capabilities to qualify vLEI Issuers (QVIs).

A release says the partnership responds to strong market demand in the U.S. healthcare sector for trusted digital identity infrastructure. DirectTrust answers the need by applying GLEIF’s governance and technical capabilities to establish verifiable organizational identity for healthcare organizations, which can be reliably asserted in electronic transactions, link individuals to accountable organizations, and support delegated authority through verifiable credentials that communicate roles, permissions and purposes.

Organizational identity in need of reorganizing

As providers, payers, pharmacies, and technology vendors increasingly exchange sensitive patient information with other healthcare organizations across APIs, automated systems, and AI-enabled applications, organizations need “a reliable way to verify the legal entity behind each interaction and the authority of those acting on its behalf.”

“Healthcare has spent two decades building trusted exchange networks, but organizational identity remains fragmented across disparate directories and individual agreements,” says Scott Stuewe, president and CEO of DirectTrust. “Anchoring organizational identity to the Global LEI System gives us a path toward making that identity portable and verifiable, along with the authority of the people and systems acting on an organization’s behalf.”

In the planned model, GLEIF would qualify Qualification Agents, which would in turn qualify QVIs within their networks. The scheme assigns a hierarchy of control: GLEIF oversees the operations of Qualification Agents, while each Qualification Agent is responsible for monitoring the QVIs it qualifies.

Governance frameworks for Agent, QVI model in development

Per the release, GLEIF is developing the governance, qualification and oversight requirements needed to support the Qualification Agent model, and recognizes that the relevant vLEI Ecosystem Governance Framework documentation also would need to be updated.

“The Qualification Agent model is intended to help the vLEI ecosystem scale into sectors where established certification and accreditation networks already exist,” says Karla McKenna, managing director for GLEIF in the Americas.

“DirectTrust’s deep experience in accreditation, certification and identity assurance in U.S. healthcare makes it a strong organization for GLEIF to work with as we develop the model and explore how it can support broader adoption of verifiable organizational identity.”

As QVI, TrustAsia will explore applying vLEIs to signed PDFs, C2PA credentials

GLEIF has also announced the qualification of TrustAsia, a certification authority headquartered in Shanghai, as a vLEI Issuer (QVI), enabling it to issue verifiable LEI (vLEI) credentials to organizations and their authorized representatives.

Per a release, TrustAsia’s plan is to “explore how vLEIs can add verifiable organizational identity and authority to signed PDF documents and Content Credentials developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).”

This will “enable recipients to verify both the legal entity behind digital content and the role of the individual acting on its behalf.”

TrustAsia believes that, for signed PDFs, the vLEI could complement document-signing certificates with “verifiable information about the legal entity represented by the signer and the signer’s organizational role or authority.” A similar scheme could add verifiable information to complement C2PA Content Credentials.

Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, says AI agents have accelerated the need for new verification and trust models. “As AI agents take on a greater role in creating, exchanging, and acting on digital content, organizations need a consistent way to demonstrate which legal entity stands behind those interactions and what authority has been granted.”

“TrustAsia’s qualification creates an opportunity to examine how verifiable organizational identity can complement signed PDFs and Content Credentials. This can help users and systems verify organizational identity and authority consistently across borders, platforms and ecosystems.”

Per the release, the planned exploration “builds on previous technical work between GLEIF and TrustAsia” from 2023, when TrustAsia issued the first S/MIME certificate with an embedded Legal Entity Identifier (LEI).

Article Topics

AI agents | digital identity | GLEIF | KYB | Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) | verifiable credentials