Does what we call AI change how we govern it?

There’s no denying that AI is the big tech story right now. Some think it will be a boon to humankind. Others think it will annihilate us. Either way, there’s a whole lot of talk about what AI can, will, and might do. Agentic AI is the new frontier, automating our lives in yet-untold ways.

But what actually is an “AI agent”? At least when it comes to authentication, that term only appeared in the common industry lexicon within the last 18 months or so. In tech, language tends to get what we in the biometrics industry might call “tokenized,” wherein a broad term is introduced, carrying within it a range of assumptions about specific tools that may or may not be expressed in the tokenized term. Once it’s in circulation, it can be hard to unpack.

Or, more plainly, there’s a whole lot of talk about what AI can do – but a whole lot less about what we’re talking about when we talk about AI.

Now, we have a push to change linguistic gears, and call AI Superintelligence instead of Artificial Intelligence.

Language takes time to standardize. We’ve seen in the age assurance community how the lexicon has stabilized around the publication of the ISO/IEC international standard covering age assurance systems.

But in the meantime, it’s worth stopping to ask: does what we call AI affect how we approach governing it?

In this short audio essay, Biometric Update Podcast host Joel McConvey breaks down how language can impact the way we frame our relationship with agentic tech.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:10:28

Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI | AI agents | Biometric Update Podcast | regulation