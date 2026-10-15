DPI systems connect, but grievance redress remains fragmented

Research from a team including David Porteous, founder of digital government firm Integral, suggests that interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI) systems must have standardized grievance redress mechanisms built in to make system errors easier to address.

Findings from the study examined grievance redress mechanisms in 15 DPI systems in Brazil, India, South Africa, Benin, and Ethiopia, covering digital identity, instant payments, and data exchange platforms.

Supported by the Gates Foundation, the study found that governments and technology providers are building interoperable systems, but users still have to navigate disconnected complaint channels when a problem crosses institutional boundaries. It highlighted that standardization largely breaks down when system errors occur. For example, when a user’s identity credentials are compromised and used to steal money through an instant payment system, the user may face a fragmented or opaque redress mechanism.

This, according to the research, raises the need for technical standards that extend to governance frameworks so that the resolution of such errors is as standardized as the API protocols themselves.

To fix the problem, the research proposes a common classification system for complaints and a shared data structure that allows information about a case to move between relevant institutions. These measures are explored within a four-layer framework covering principles, policy and governance, semantics and structure, and measurement. The approach underscores the importance of privacy, requiring institutions to share only the information needed to route and resolve a complaint, rather than circulating sensitive evidence or personal details indiscriminately.

According to the research, only four of the 15 DPI systems studied met every criterion in the assessment of whether grievance redress mechanisms were functioning properly. Another eight were substantially underway, while complaint volumes were published only in Brazil and India.

Governance beyond technology

The outcome of the research comes as there is growing emphasis on the importance of proper governance frameworks for implementing DPI systems. In an IDB analysis, the authors argue that DPI governance must go beyond technology.

Per the piece, the success of such systems largely depends on institutional arrangements as much as on the technological components deployed. The authors argue that governments must determine who controls shared systems, how agencies exchange data, who finances and maintains common infrastructure, and what safeguards apply. Without these arrangements, they warn, institutions can duplicate services, disagree over responsibilities, and refuse to share data. Citizens may then be asked to verify their identity repeatedly or receive conflicting information from different public programs.

The piece also suggests open-source software and digital public goods as ways of reducing dependence on individual technology providers and enabling systems to be reused.

In September, Co-Develop and Caribou published a guide to support DPI adoption. It covers five stages of the digitalization lifecycle, from defining the problem and designing a solution to development, deployment, and operations and maintenance. The document urges governments to consult stakeholders before settling on technical solutions, involve civil society and marginalized groups, and build coalitions that strengthen public trust.

Good governance is essential to DPI inclusion

Putting these governance and accountability measures in place is essential to ensuring that DPI development is inclusive.

A recent CIPESA study warns that the expansion of digital ID, payments, and data exchange systems could affect human rights, democratic governance, and civic participation if the necessary safeguards are not strong enough. The publication, in line with concerns raised by other experts, underlines the importance of building these safeguards from the very beginning of a DPI project rather than treating them as afterthoughts.

In a recent interview with Biometric Update, World Bank DPI expert Tariq Malik also emphasized the need for faster redress in DPI systems.

Article Topics

data exchange platform | digital identity | digital payments | digital public infrastructure | identity governance | Integral Biometrics