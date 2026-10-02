DRC points to digital ID progress amid connectivity bottlenecks

The Minister of Digital Economy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Augustin Kibassa Maliba, has explained the government’s ongoing efforts to drive its digital transformation agenda, as the country accelerates its pace to move from digital ID on paper to practical implementation despite concerns about low internet connectivity.

Maliba was speaking recently on the country’s state broadcaster, RTNC, during a program in which he reviewed his ministry’s digital transformation efforts over the past year, Ecofin Agency reports.

He cited several projects, among them the RDC-Pass digital ID which was launched in June in collaboration with Singaporean firm Trident. Last month, 50 enrollment agents undertook training to help move the digital ID into an operational pilot phase.

According to Maliba, the digital ID, which is considered a foundational digital public infrastructure project for the country and will be used alongside the country’s national biometric ID card, is well positioned to support the government’s digital economy agenda.

Apart from the RDC-Pass, the minister cited other projects, including the validation of the country’s sectoral digital economic policy and national AI strategy, the creation of a digital gateway to facilitate access to online government services, the establishment of an electronic certification agency, the creation of a national cybersecurity agency, and ongoing efforts to build locally relevant AI tools through the collection of data in the local Lingala language.

This digital transformation progress notwithstanding, the minister noted that one of the drawbacks in the country remains low internet connectivity, which in 2025 stood at just about 45 percent, according to a report released by GSMA last year titled “Driving Economic Growth through Digital Transformation in DRC.” The report also projected that 9.7 million more people could be connected to mobile internet in the country by 2029.

Maliba said one of the priorities now is to ensure that ongoing efforts to build digital infrastructure and put in place governance mechanisms are matched with measures to expand connectivity and ensure that citizens have the ability to access online services.

This low connectivity situation in the DRC is reflected in another GSMA report which recommends that African countries move from just building network infrastructure to ensuring they effectively enable connectivity that translates into real access to digital public services.

The DRC’s ongoing digital transformation drive is anchored on a $1.5 billion blueprint which it launched in 2025. Going by the plan, the country intends to become a digital hub on the continent in the next five years.

Article Topics

Africa | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital ID infrastructure | digital public infrastructure | DRC Pass | identity infrastructure