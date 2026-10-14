Dutch coalition launches MyCheck digital identity wallet in push for sovereignty

A Dutch coalition has developed a digital identity wallet that is both eiDAS 2.0 compliant and a strategic move for the Netherlands.

The coalition is formed of ABN AMRO, Achmea, ASN Bank, Deloitte, KPN and Rabobank who have collectively developed MyCheck. The digital identity wallet app complies with EU regulations, according to the coalition.

The organizations say they have offered to work with the Netherlands government to introduce the wallet at no cost to the government or users.

MyCheck is an app that allows people to manage their digital identity, personal data and online interactions. According to a release, users can log in, verify their age, share verified information, sign contracts, and provide details for services such as passport or driving licence applications, all while retaining control over what information is shared.

“MyCheck offers a Dutch alternative to comparable services provided by major international technology companies,” a release from ABN AMRO, a Dutch bank, says. “As a result, this initiative is of strategic importance to the Netherlands.”

As all EU Member States must implement digital identity systems by the end of 2026, digital ID action is ramping up across the European Union, as well as around the world in response to the bloc’s policy decisions. In The Netherlands initiatives such as this are encouraged, to test eIDAS 2.0–compliant wallets in the country, with trials helping to build practical experience ahead of fuller implementation.

According to the coalition, “several other organizations” are in discussions about joining the MyCheck initiative. In neighboring Germany, digital identity wallet work is also firing up. In fact Germany made a major push last year when the government signed an MoU with over 75 organizations and companies.

The memorandum of understanding pledged to cooperate on launching the EUDI Wallet in Germany and across the EU as fast as possible and with the highest uptake possible. The MoU was signed in Berlin during the Franco-German summit, which focused on European digital sovereignty. More recently, Germany unveiled its national EUDI wallet “d-you” which will launch January 2, 2027.

World Bank highlights progress on digital identity reforms in the Western Balkans

The Western Balkans have made significant progress in aligning their digital identity and trust services frameworks with EU requirements, according to a new series of assessments by the World Bank.

The reviews examine readiness in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia as they work towards closer integration with the EU and its Digital Single Market. The assessments found that most economies have advanced legal reforms, strong foundational identity systems and existing trust service ecosystems that largely reflect EU standards.

Widespread use of modern national ID cards and biometric passports provides a solid foundation for the future rollout of European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets. However, the World Bank noted that digital ID adoption remains limited and most existing systems are not yet fully compatible with the EUDI wallet framework.

Additional institutional reforms, stronger governance arrangements and greater coordination between stakeholders will be needed to meet new EU requirements. The reviews were developed in consultation with national authorities and international partners, including the European Commission, GIZ, RCC and CEFTA.

The World Bank’s “diagnostic series” outline legal, institutional and technical priorities to help governments implement EUDI-aligned digital identity wallets, support cross-border recognition of digital credentials and strengthen readiness for EU accession.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | MyCheck | Netherlands | World Bank