ECOWAS pushes biometric ID toward region-wide border acceptance by December

Public awareness campaigns are expanding across West Africa as ECOWAS pushes toward mutual recognition of its common biometric identity card at air, land and sea borders by December 2026.

The campaigns, launched recently in Ghana and Nigeria, are part of efforts to streamline regional travel and support trade and mobility across West Africa. They center on educating the public about the card and emphasising the need for its recognition by national immigration authorities.

This comes as ECOWAS is advancing its agenda of making the ENBIC a regional identity layer that connects national identity and border management systems, and the expectation is that the card will reduce administrative friction and make identity verification more reliable for legitimate travellers and traders across the region.

So far, seven member states, including Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, The Gambia, Benin, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, have already launched ENBIC, and the bloc is targeting mutual acceptance at air, land and sea borders by December 2026. This is in line with a commitment taken in April by Interior Ministers of ECOWAS member states during a meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. In September 2024, Immigration chiefs of ECOWAS called on governments to expedite issuance of the card as part of efforts to foster regional integration.

In Ghana, the event dubbed “ECOWAS National Citizens Engagement and Public Sensitization Campaign” was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, state broadcaster GBC reports.

Different speakers emphasised the importance of making the free movement of persons within ECOWAS a reality, despite the challenges that have hampered the process since the free movement protocol was first adopted in 1975.

“This forum should give us the opportunity to ensure that this ECOWAS biometric ID card that we have rolled out can be recognised as a travel document by all member states, especially within the ECOWAS countries,” the Head of Operations at the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Justice Amevor, said at the event, according to ChannelOne TV.

Last month in Nigeria, a sensitization workshop took place to underscore the role of the media in popularising the ENBIC. Organised through a partnership between ECOWAS and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), speakers urged journalists to provide accurate information on eligibility, use at borders and the card’s role in free movement, warning that misinformation could undermine adoption.

Nigeria launched its ENBIC production center in December 2024 and rolled out the card itself at the end of last year, becoming the seventh ECOWAS nation to fully operationalise the regional biometric ID. Austria’s OSD International supplied the personalization platform used by Nigerian prime contractor Euphoria Press.

The next test is whether deployment in seven countries can translate into consistent recognition at borders across the bloc by December, particularly where connectivity, verification equipment and staff readiness remain uneven.

Article Topics

cross border identity verification | digital ID | ECOWAS | ENBIC ID card | West Africa digital ID