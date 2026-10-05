Elevated fraud risk brings friction back into fashion for European bank customers

If the identity verification and authentication sectors have a devil, it’s friction. Like avenging angels, tech firms set out to eliminate friction, or at least render it as painless as it can possibly be. Asking for more would be akin to requesting that your restaurant order take longer, or telling your dentist to dig a bit harder with the drill.

Yet public perspectives on friction are dependent on risk. After attackers turned commercial airliners into weapons on 9/11, travelers learned to tolerate overhauled airport security protocols, in the interest of public safety. As that event has receded into history, the airport experience has once again pivoted to convenience, as biometrics enable contactless customer journeys.

Acute fraud risk drives tolerance for stronger verification

Right now, the clear and present threat for banking customers is fraud. A recent release from BioCatch cites data from more than 370 global financial institutions, showing a 35 percent spike in attempted scams reported by BioCatch customers over the last 12 months – 90 percent of which now take place on mobile devices.

Following the logic of air travel, for European banking customers, the threat is now acute enough to make them open to slower, more thorough verification processes, trading speed for stronger protection. So says the second annual Fraud & Authentication Report from Fourthline, which shows that 78 percent of surveyed consumers would accept a slower, more thorough verification process if it cut their risk of fraud.

Fourthline surveyed 6,000 adults, 1,000 each in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

“Banks and fintechs have spent ten years stripping friction out of onboarding, but customers now say speed is not their top priority,” says a release announcing the report. Across surveyed markets and age groups in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, respondents express a preference for slow, safe verification over frictionless solutions that leave security gaps.

The findings may sound counterintuitive to identity professionals for whom friction remains the Great Satan. They become less so in light of what has happened to fraud since AI entered the picture as a tool to scale sophisticated attacks.

“Nearly one in five Europeans has now been defrauded,” says the report. “AI-generated scams like the cloned voice and the deepfaked video call went from novelty to inbox regular in about twelve months.”

If a neighbourhood dog bites a number of people, residents are more likely to accept strict policies around dog ownership and leash laws designed to prevent such incidents. The same goes for fraud: once bitten, Europeans prefer safety over speed, and their tolerance for friction expands.

Biometrics are hot, AI is not

Other key findings in the report show that, when it comes to friction, customers are most comfortable with biometrics as an authentication method. This contrasts with dubious trust in other technologies: 61 percent trust AI less than a human reviewing the same documents, while nine percent prefer AI.

Indeed, the general trend appears to lean away from relentless technologization and toward direct human connection. Another finding that at first seems counterintuitive is that, for banking, “the branch is not dead,” in that “54 percent would rather verify in person than on a phone when opening an account, and there was a majority for in-person in every EU market surveyed.”

However, demonstrating the diversity present within the EU, “there is no single European authentication habit; national preferences vary significantly across every dimension.”

Repeat identity checks “land best in the markets that run them most,” such as France and Spain, where re-verification is most common – whereas they are less reassuring in markets like Germany and Italy. Biometrics get the highest marks in the UK and Spain, while enthusiasm is lower in France and the Netherlands.

The overall picture is less a rejection of friction than a demand for friction that feels justified. Consumers appear willing to tolerate more identity checks when they understand the risk those checks are intended to reduce.

Friction explained becomes vigilance, care

Banks continue to enjoy a solid trust relationship with their customers. The report finds that banks are the most widely trusted institution, with 73 percent of people trusting their bank to handle their money securely and 60 percent trusting it to “act in their best interests.”

Banks, then, remain the standard for trust, and “communication is the critical differentiator: customers who understand why extra security steps are taken are more likely to stay, and 28 percent of fraud victims switched banks after an incident.”

In the UK, 83 percent of respondents trust their bank to handle their money securely, but there is less patience for friction; while Dutch consumers report the lowest trust in their banks at 64 percent, but are more likely to embrace a slower process. Generally, people want transparency on why checks are necessary: “consumers increasingly ask for a clearer picture as to why additional verification checks are being implemented.”

Fleur de Roos, Fourthline’s chief operating officer, says that, when it comes to security and identity verification, European customers “want a meaningful process they understand. Speed is important but not the top priority. Accessing money securely should not feel like an obstacle, but it’s important that banks and financial institutions get these steps right in order to build trust and credibility with their customers, tailored to different market and demographic needs.”

EUDI Wallet awareness remains strikingly low

The overall picture that emerges is a market of markets, wherein a common concern about rising fraud spans a variety of jurisdictional preferences and priorities. However, there is one other issue on which the data is clear – and it should terrify those in Brussels counting down the days until the launch of the EU Digital Identity Wallet, or EUDI Wallet.

“Just three percent of EU consumers say they know a lot or a little about” the EUDI Wallet, says the report – “and 35 percent have never heard of it at all.”

Market continues move away from one-time checks

Fourthline’s findings also fit a broader market shift away from treating identity verification as a one-time onboarding event.

The augmentation of fraud with AI continues to drive the biometrics and identity market as a whole toward continuous trust. Recent reports from selected regional providers lays out the scale of the threat. Shufti Pro’s recent Identity Fraud Report 2026 exposes how deepfakes and AI-generated identity fraud are increasingly used as part of coordinated, repeatable attacks.

The recent Signals report from Synectics Solutions puts the problem in the context of insurance: “Insurance fraud is becoming an identity-lifecycle problem. Criminals are not simply presenting a fake identity once; they are recycling compromised and synthetic identities across products, companies and sectors.”

And, putting the spotlight on the issue of transparency, the Regula Global Research Report 2026 shows four in ten institutions struggle to explain identity-based decisions when responding to audits or regulatory reviews.

Article Topics

AI fraud | BioCatch | biometrics | continuous verification | Fourthline | fraud prevention