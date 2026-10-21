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eMudhra cryptographic failure raises questions about digital identity trust

Weak certificate authority keys trigger browser distrust and scrutiny of security practices at digital identity provider
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
eMudhra cryptographic failure raises questions about digital identity trust
 

A cryptographic security failure involving eight of eMudhra‘s intermediate certificate authorities has raised questions about trust in the company’s wider digital identity business, including its work with public key infrastructure and national identity systems.

The incident could threaten eMudhra’s reputation as a technology provider for programs handling sensitive personal information.

The company self-certified as a MOSIP system integrator earlier this year and provides PKI technology for applications including enterprise access control.  In September, GLEIF appointed eMudhra as a validation agent for India’s Legal Entity Identifiers.

A statement from the company says the risk to its reputation from the incident “cannot be quantified.”

Cybersecurity experts told Ars Technica the incident could require a bigger response than the 2014 Heartbleed bug.

Security researchers revealed Tuesday that eight of eMudhra’s intermediate certificate authorities had cryptographic private keys generated with insufficient randomness, making them vulnerable to recovery by attackers. Anyone able to reconstruct the weak private keys could potentially issue fraudulent TLS certificates, enabling the impersonation of websites and services.

Six of the certificates are for signing TLS certificates, and are trusted by the root programs of Chrome, Mozilla, Microsoft and Apple, according to an informal advisory published to the web. Mozilla confirmed the bug and that the vulnerability “is trivial to exploit.”

The affected intermediate certificates were created in April 2025. Certificate Transparency logs have not established evidence of exploitation, although the researchers caution that attacks against systems outside the browser ecosystem may not be visible in those records.

“However, many clients outside of the browser ecosystem do not enforce Certificate Transparency,” the advisory says. “We do not know if attackers exploited the flawed key generation to target these clients.”

Sectigo, which acquired Entrust’s public certificate business at the beginning of 2025,  cross-signed some of the impacted certificates, but has since revoked them.

Mozilla and Chrome have also moved toward withdrawing trust from an affected eMudhra root certificate authority. The company estimates that approximately 30,000 certificates may need to migrate to alternative certificate chains.

The other two affected certificates were for signing code and trusted by Microsoft.

eMudhra has confirmed that it produced weak keys and published them to browser root stores, but the company says its infrastructure was not compromised, no data was breached and all of its physical and logical security controls are still working.

eMudhra’s Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses are unrelated and unaffected, the company says, running on completely separate infrastructure.

The company says its TLS business is a very small part of its overall operations, accounting for about 1 percent of its revenue.

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