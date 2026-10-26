eMudhra exits SSL/TLS certificate business following cryptographic failure

eMudhra is exiting the global SSL/TLS certificate business following a cryptographic security failure that raised concerns about the integrity of its certificate authority infrastructure. SSL/TLS certificates help browsers verify website identities and establish secure HTTPS connections.

The Indian digital trust firm said in a press release on October 22 that the decision was taken by its board after the incident, which Chairman V. Srinivasan described as having been handled “diligently.”

The failure involved weak cryptographic keys associated with eight intermediate certificate authorities, which sit between trusted root authorities and the certificates issued to websites.

The weak keys raised the possibility that an attacker could forge certificates appearing to originate from a trusted certificate authority. eMudhra said no end-entity certificates had been issued by the affected authorities, its infrastructure had not been compromised, and no data had been breached.

Srinivasan said eMudhra revoked the affected intermediate certificates within 14 hours of discovering the problem. Browser vendors, including Google’s Chrome team, also took steps to distrust them.

eMudhra says the withdrawal will allow it to concentrate on its larger enterprise digital trust and identity businesses.

“For many certifying authorities, SSL/TLS is the whole business. For eMudhra, it is one part of a much broader digital solutions portfolio,” Srinivasan said.

The company says SSL/TLS certificates account for about 1 percent of its global revenue. Rising compliance costs, data sovereignty requirements and competition from free certificate providers have also reduced the business’s appeal, according to eMudhra. It described the public scrutiny following the security incident as disproportionate to the business’s contribution to revenue.

eMudhra promised a “seamless transition” for customers, saying its G1 RSA roots will remain operational while it works with browser programs and customers on replacement arrangements. The company says affected customers will be offered replacement certificates from partners at no cost.

It added that it will continue to provide revocation and certificate-status services until all issued certificates are either expired or replaced, and that it remains committed to the completion of a root-cause report for browser root programs.

The company says the withdrawal will not affect its other digital trust services, which operate on separate infrastructure, including digital signature certificates, eSign and identity and authentication services.

Article Topics

cryptography | cybersecurity | digital identity | digital trust | eMudhra