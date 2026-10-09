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Ethiopia launches developer sandbox to support Fayda digital ID innovation, integration

Authentication APIs and technical documentation open to developers as Ethiopia shifts Fayda from enrollment toward broader service use
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Ethiopia launches developer sandbox to support Fayda digital ID innovation, integration
 

Ethiopia’s National ID Program (NIDP), re-established in August as Faydaverse Digital Solutions, has launched a public sandbox environment for the Fayda digital ID, allowing developers, innovators and early-stage startups to test authentication APIs before going live.

The sandbox announcement was made via a LinkedIn post. Faydaverse is the newly created commercial public entity tasked with developing and scaling Ethiopia’s digital public infrastructure.

“We have opened up the Fayda Partner Portal so developers, innovators, and early-stage startups can freely experiment with live APIs in a dedicated sandbox environment,” the announcement stated.

Using the portal, developers can test Fayda authentication, integrate it into their applications and prepare to move to production after testing. According to the announcement, the accompanying technical documentation includes API references, guidance on the eSignet OpenID Connect authentication flow, and code examples for implementing integrations. After testing, developers can validate their product using the VeriFayda authentication platform before proceeding with the launch.

The launch of the sandbox comes as Ethiopia moves ahead with its digital ID program, with a shift from just enrollment to practical use cases. Launched at scale in 2023, Fayda has recorded more than 52 million registrations, 150 integrated partners and over 208 million eKYC verifications, as of October 9.

Faydaverse says the sandbox, which opens the testing environment to a wider developer community, aligns with its strategy of making the national ID useful across an expanding range of government and private-sector services. Executive Director Yodahe Zemichael echoed this idea in July while speaking about Fayda’s steady growth.

The sandbox, according to officials, is also aimed at encouraging more developers to build within the ecosystem of an ID that authorities intend to make more usable across a growing network of services in the country. It reflects the growing recognition that DPI value depends largely on the breadth of services built on top of it. Ethiopia is therefore seeking to encourage experimentation before formal business formation, rather than waiting for established companies to integrate the system.

The move, among other things, demonstrates the role of sandboxes in accelerating digital public infrastructure adoption and the importance of developer-led DPI ecosystem building.

Recently, Saint Lucia announced plans to establish a regulatory sandbox for digital identity and financial technology, as Caribbean countries look beyond enrollment towards practical applications that can improve access to services and support regional integration.

Another example is India’s Aadhaar ecosystem, which provides a developer sandbox for testing authentication and eKYC integrations.

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