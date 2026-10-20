Ethiopia puts Fayda digital ID verification on a fee-based footing

Ethiopia has begun charging banks and other financial institutions for verification through its Fayda digital ID system, introducing a fee-based model intended to support the long-term operation of the country’s national identity infrastructure.

Ethiopia’s state-owned digital infrastructure company FaydaVerse says it has begun charging financial institutions such as banks for identity verification services as part of efforts to ensure sustainable funding of its operations.

The information was reported by Capital Ethiopia, which quoted FaydaVerse’s Stakeholder Engagement Director, Saminas Seifu, as explaining that the paid verification actually got underway in August.It was the same month that FaydaVerse was launched by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a commercial government entity to oversee the development and implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) for Ethiopia and other countries around the continent and the world.

“Digital infrastructure requires continuous growth and improvement, and identity authentication is a utility service. We provide utility services on a fee basis because a reasonable charge is necessary to sustain them,” Capital quoted Seifu as saying.

Financial institutions pay between five and 10 U.S. cents per verification, while initial enrollment in Fayda remains free, according to FaydaVerse Stakeholder Engagement Director Saminas Seifu. He said biometric verification is both cheaper and more reliable than the traditional practice of photocopying ID cards during banking transactions.

On the same track as Ethiopia, Ghana has prohibited the ID photocopying practice which it says has not been effective in fighting fraudulent activities relating to financial operations.

Last year, the Bank of Ghana restated the need for biometric verification of Ghana Card holders if financial institutions must ensure better security of their transactions.

Ethiopia is not the first to charge institutions for identity verification. Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) charges banks and other entities per query through its Verisys platform. India’s Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) also charges private entities a nominal fee for Aadhaar authentication and e-KYC, with citizens bearing no cost.

Launched in 2023 at national scale, Ethiopia’s Fayda digital ID has seen considerable progress over the years, with enrollments having gone past 52.9 million as of October 20

So far, there are more than 209 million authentications. The ID authority indicates that over 14.9 million national ID cards have already been printed, while more than 150 agencies have integrated their services with the digital ID.

Seifu told Capital that FaydaVerse also has plans of extending its digital services to move beyond citizen registration and the issuance of the national ID card. Also as part of efforts to drive its sustainable funding operations, FaydaVerse says it is counting on partnerships and other technical services which can bring in money.

Article Topics

biometric verification | Ethiopia | Fayda | FaydaVerse Digital Solutions Enterprise | financial services | identity verification