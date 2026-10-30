ETSI releases specification to help mitigate AI deepfake risk

A new Technical Specification from ETSI sets out safeguards for reducing the risk of generative AI systems producing harmful deepfakes, including those used for identity fraud and impersonation. A release says ETSI TS 104 275 aims to “strengthen accountability among AI developers and operators by providing practical measures and safeguards that demonstrate how to mitigate deepfake-related risks.”

Developed by the Technical Committee on Securing Artificial Intelligence (TC SAI), the specification aligns with the conceptual shift that repositions governance and deepfake mitigation as a continuous process to be addressed throughout the AI system’s lifecycle, rather than the process of detecting manipulated content after it has been created.

This “proactive approach” builds on baseline cybersecurity requirements set out in ETSI’s EN 304 223 standard for AI models and systems, and supports objectives laid out in the EU AI Act.

The specification organizes its requirements around five stages of the AI lifecycle: secure design, development, deployment, maintenance and end of life. These include risk assessments, documentation, human oversight and measures for detecting and responding to misuse.

Specification sets out safeguards and test criteria

“Harmful, misleading and illegal deepfake material such as abusive images or fraudulent product sites can be created from the misuse of legal and commercially available software,” says Alex Cadzow, rapporteur and secretary of ETSI TC SAI. “As deepfakes become more pervasive, AI organisations need support in addressing the risks much earlier, starting with how generative AI systems are designed. This specification provides organisations with a clear set of requirements to help reduce those risks, alongside ways to assess whether the necessary safeguards are in place.”

Specific safeguards include content filtering, labeling and ongoing monitoring to reduce misuse. The specification also includes provisions for human oversight and evidence-based assessment, including test scenarios and pass/fail criteria to help organizations assess whether appropriate protections are in place.

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deepfake detection | deepfakes | ETSI | ETSI TS 104 275 | generative AI