EUDI wallet certification: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started”

By Gillan Ward, Principal Consultant at Consult Hyperion

By December 2026, every EU Member State must issue at least one certified EUDI Wallet containing Person Identification Data (PID). The ambition is bold, the ecosystem is complex, and the underlying legal, technical, and user experience frameworks are still evolving. Yet the deadline is firm. Waiting for perfect clarity is not an option. In practice this means Member States are under pressure to deliver something secure, interoperable and user centered and achieve this while the frameworks, specifications and guidance continue to evolve.

While some Member States like Germany, France and Austria forge ahead, others may find themselves trying to compress years of ecosystem development into months. Others like the consortium of Nordic and Baltic states are considering a harmonized certification scheme and flexible governance models to be able to adapt to EU level changes more easily. This approach allows incremental testing and refinement, building confidence with vendors, issuers, and relying parties while ensuring a trustworthy, seamless user experience.

Early movers creating a certification scheme can build maturity gradually: testing components, refining user journeys, aligning stakeholders and adjusting in step with EU level changes to find themselves well positioned by the time certification requirements are more harmonized.

The EUDI wallet is an ecosystem, not just an App

Developing a national EUDI Wallet ecosystem requires coordination across law and policy, standards and specifications, reference architectures, privacy and trust frameworks, onboarding approaches, UX patterns, testing capabilities, support models, and cross ministry governance.

It spans issuers, relying parties, vendors, supervisory authorities, device manufacturers and EU level bodies. There is no single “wallet” – Member States must stand up a whole ecosystem that functions reliably at scale within their own borders while also operating seamlessly across 27 Member States. This is a huge challenge and fragmentation remains one of the greatest risks: inconsistent rules, differing interpretations of technical specifications, misaligned security or incompatible onboarding patterns can stall adoption and erode trust.

Yet ecosystem complexity should not translate to citizen complexity. EUDI Wallets should provide a simple, seamless experience. To facilitate this, Member States need clarity on roles, responsibilities, and assurance requirements and that clarity starts with a certification scheme.

Lessons from mature Digital Identity ecosystems

Successful ecosystems, such as Nordic BankID or Singapore’s SingPass, did not scale because they were perfect on day one. They share similar characteristics:

Clear and commonly agreed rules.

Iterative development cycles with feedback mechanisms to inform refinement.

Governance structures steering long term evolution.

Transparency for developers, vendors and procurement channels.

Cross sector adoption ensuring digital identity becomes part of everyday life.

These examples show that starting early reduces uncertainty, accelerates national decision-making, and identifies gaps early before they become costly blockers. For EU Member States, the pan European interoperability requirement makes starting early action even more critical.

Why the certification is the starting point

Before wallets, credential issuers and verifiers can operate, EU Member States need clarity on the rules of the ecosystem. A certification scheme provides the guardrails to define roles, responsibilities and assurance requirements and sets expectations for conformance, onboarding, offboarding and change control.

It helps to inform pragmatic national decisions, to engage stakeholders across ministries and agencies to predict future requirements, to identify dependencies, and to plan for population scale issuance and interoperability across borders.

Even while the EU level components continue to mature, Member States can establish pragmatic, adaptable certification schemes aligned with emerging EU common practices.

Certification is the foundation upon which the entire EUDI Wallet ecosystem will be built. Before issuing wallets, credentials or enabling verifier services, Member States need a clear, pragmatic set of rules that define:

Roles and responsibilities.

Assurance levels.

Conformance requirements.

Technical and organisational controls.

Onboarding, offboarding and change management processes.

Governance and supervisory mechanisms.

Interoperability requirements.

A certification scheme provides these guardrails. It enables policymakers, technical teams, vendors and stakeholders to operate with shared expectations. It surfaces dependencies early, reduces ambiguity, and prevents costly redesigns. It allows Member States to make informed national decisions — even as EU level components continue to evolve.

Early movers can refine and strengthen their schemes over time: testing components, adjusting user journeys, aligning stakeholders and maintaining pace with EU level updates. A pragmatic, adaptable certification approach makes it easier to incorporate future requirements without destabilizing the ecosystem.

What success looks like

A successful national EUDI Wallet ecosystem will be able to support:

Population scale architecture with reliable performance.

High volume credential issuance and inclusive onboarding flows.

Multiple wallet and device implementations, providing choice while ensuring conformance.

Public and private sector use cases, from government services to banking, healthcare and travel.

Cross border interoperability from day one.

Governance that evolves with EU specifications, user needs and technology.

Certification underpins every one of these outcomes. Without a robust, adaptable certification scheme, Member States will struggle to achieve interoperability, maintain trust, ensure security or scale effectively.

Next steps: start, iterate, and build to scale

The EUDI Wallet ecosystem will continue to mature — specifications will evolve, guidance will be refined, and new interoperability mechanisms will emerge. But none of this changes the essential task facing Member States today.

The path forward is clear:

Establish a national certification scheme now, aligned with emerging EU practices. Engage stakeholders early to build shared understanding and uncover interdependencies. Develop test plans, conformance criteria and assurance frameworks that can evolve over time. Prototype, test and iterate components using real world use cases. Build governance and supervisory capacity to guide long term evolution.

As the saying often attributed to Mark Twain goes, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” For EU Member States, getting started means beginning the evolution of their certification scheme now — not waiting for absolute clarity that may never fully arrive.

About the author

Gillan Ward is a Principal Consultant at Consult Hyperion, the consulting arm of Fime. Fime brings deep, practical experience in designing, testing and operating large scale certification schemes across digital identity and payments ecosystems worldwide.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | Consult Hyperion | digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Fime