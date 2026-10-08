European Union sets new identity verification standards under AMLR

The EU is moving closer to a common set of customer identity verification requirements under its new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 (AMLR).

The Authority for Anti‑Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) has published its final report on draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) under Article 28(1), setting out how obliged entities should conduct customer due diligence across the bloc.

The draft RTS aim to harmonize identity verification practices, ensuring that data collected during onboarding is consistent across Member States. The standards recognize differences in how identity information is presented and allow verification as presented in passports, national IDs or equivalent documents.

The framework also recognizes electronic identification means and qualified trust services under the eIDAS framework, including the forthcoming European Digital Identity Wallets (EUDI Wallets) provided they meet “substantial” or “high” assurance levels.

The draft RTS require documents to meet minimum conditions for information and security features, including alignment with ICAO standards, and mandate authenticity checks to detect forgery or tampering.

Where customers cannot use either physical documents or eIDAS‑compliant solutions, obligated entities may apply alternative digital verification methods but only on a case‑by‑case basis and with justification. These alternatives must meet strict requirements for quality, security and confidentiality.

Identity verification providers have already begun positioning products around the incoming AMLR requirements. IDnow is issuing qualified, signed reusable credentials through its Qualified Trust Service Provider arm ahead of the July 10, 2027 application date. Hopae has launched an eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR onboarding readiness tool, while Shufti has introduced a unified compliance platform aimed at helping firms prepare for the regulation.

The report also highlights the expected implementation costs for financial institutions and other obliged entities. One‑off expenses will come from updating AML/CFT policies and redesigning onboarding processes, adapting IT systems and training staff.

Recurring costs are anticipated from expanded data collection and ongoing re‑verification, screening and compliance oversight. Feedback respondents warned that duplication of information already available in public registers could further increase operational workloads.

The draft RTS has been submitted to the European Commission for adoption before publication in the Official Journal. Once in force, they will set a new baseline for identity assurance across the EU’s financial and commercial sectors, placing stronger verification standards into the AMLR’s summary rulebook.

The full final report can be read here.

Article Topics

digital identity | eIDAS | EU | EU AMLR | financial services | identity verification