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Facephi brings document and face biometrics to Crif onboarding

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Facephi brings document and face biometrics to Crif onboarding
 

Facephi will provide its document verification and facial biometric technology to Crif’s remote customer onboarding services.

Facephi Onboarding supports customer checks for banking, insurance, and fintech services, while CRIF provides credit information, risk management software, and digital services.

“We are confident that this alliance will enable us to grow together, delivering real value to businesses and institutions that need secure, agile, and compliant verification solutions,” says Javier Mira, chief executive officer of Facephi.

The user onboarding process begins with the applicant capturing an identity document and taking a biometric selfie.

The software extracts information from the document and checks its validity. Passive liveness assesses whether the selfie comes from a live person.

The product also supports optical character recognition, NFC chip reading, document validation, and screening against sanctions and politically exposed persons lists.

But Crif Onboarding Intelligence already includes biometric identity checks through identity document capture, selfie comparison, and liveness detection.

Crif also advertises deepfake detection and the use of internal and external data sources within the same onboarding workflow.

The company built part of this capability through its acquisition of Inventia, a provider of digital onboarding, video biometric recognition, and assisted remote identification technology.

The Crif agreement follows Facephi’s broader use of technology and distribution partners to enter new markets.

Facephi recently partnered with Huenei to integrate its identity verification and fraud prevention technology into applications developed for customers in Latin America and the United States.

The company reported that its revenue increased by 24.6 percent to €36 million in 2025 as it expanded its portfolio to include identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance.

Crif says it works with more than 10,000 financial institutions and 450 insurance companies. This network gives Facephi access to potential customers.

“The integration of Facephi’s biometric technology into our processes allows us to further strengthen our services,” says Marcello Nadalini, head of Solutions and Digital Services at Crif.

The release does not say where identity documents, selfies and biometric templates will be processed or stored, or how long they will be retained.

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