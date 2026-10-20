Facephi launches continuous identity intelligence platform to combat fraud

Successful identity verification does not guarantee that subsequent account activity is legitimate, particularly as account takeovers and fraud involving genuine credentials become more sophisticated.

Facephi is responding with the launch of its Facephi Intelligence Platform (FIP), which combines biometric identity verification with behavioral, device and network intelligence to assess identity and transaction risk throughout the customer lifecycle.

The platform starts with biometric identity verification with liveness detection at onboarding, but then combines behavior, device and network data throughout the session, classifies accounts to identify counterparties that may act as money mules or play other parts in fraud, and requests reverification if an anomaly is detected.

Each identity managed by the platform is assigned a maturity score, and each transaction it undertakes is assigned a risk score.

The company uses an example of an account takeover attempt carried out by a fake bank employee, who uses social engineering to convince a legitimate user to install a malicious app. In that case, remote access signals and an unfamiliar interaction pattern can be used to flag the transaction and block it before it is confirmed.

Facephi CEO Javier Mira notes that AI has already industrialized fraud, and the shift is only accelerating with the release of new frontier models with autonomous capabilities.

“For years, we have helped banks know who is opening an account,” he says. “The problem they bring us today is a different one: knowing who is operating right now, when the access is technically valid. That question isn’t answered by adding one more check at the door. It’s answered by knowing the customer well enough to notice when whoever is on the other side doesn’t behave like them.”

The problem is only expected to get worse, with Facephi citing a forecast from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s report “The Deepfake Fraud Detection Market 2026: Securing Identity in the AI Era” that deepfake fraud will more than double from around 145 million attempts to almost 335 million from this year to 2028.

Biometric IDV expansions for fraud prevention

Elsewhere in biometric fraud prevention, Brazil-based Certisign has announced its expansion into Chile.

Certisign has signed face biometrics and liveness detection contracts with Chilean financial institutions to help them protect against identity fraud, and plans to introduce its electronic signature platform to the market soon, according to BrazilEconomy.

The company also has active projects in Uruguay, and is assessing its commercial prospects in Paraguay and Colombia.

Fraud prevention and AML compliance provider Seon has formed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Yuno, which provides AI agents for global payments and financial services from a single API. Yuno connects more than 1,000 payment methods around the world.

Yuno customers get direct access to Seon’s portfolio of fraud prevention and biometric identity verification capabilities. Those include more than 1,100 real-time data signals covering the customer’s digital footprint, device intelligence and behavioral data.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Certisign | FacePhi | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding | SEON