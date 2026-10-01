Facephi to localize digital ID data processing on Microsoft Azure in UAE

Facephi has announced a plan to deploy its digital ID platform on Microsoft Azure infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the country’s data residency requirements.

According to the announcement, the deployment will allow identity verification data processed for banks and other financial institutions to remain within the UAE. The arrangement aligns with Central Bank standards requiring licensed financial institutions to hold and store consumer and transaction data within the country.

The standards also extend data protection obligations to authorized agents and require outsourced technology using or retaining personal data to meet security and encryption requirements and undergo regular vulnerability checks.

The deployment is expected to become operational for customers between late October and early November. Its first client will be an unnamed UAE-based digital payments platform integrated into a local financial group. The arrangement also carries the obligation for service providers to protect information handled by authorized agents and to ensure that outsourced technology actually meets security standards.

Facephi says the UAE deployment will cover information processed through its digital identity services, from document validation to biometric verification evidence. It added that the architecture will also make it possible for its customers to conduct ID checks against official government databases within the country.

Facephi’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Henry Rosas, says customers need certainty that their user information will remain in the country and that the service will be there for much longer. He adds that more services are validating customers against official government sources, and the company’s role is to make that process fast, resilient against fraud, and compliant with each country’s regulatory framework.

The move demonstrates that data residency is increasingly shaping how digital ID systems are deployed, becoming an architectural and commercial consideration rather than merely a hosting preference. It also shows how cloud infrastructure is being localized to support identity verification in regulated sectors such as financial services. Facephi provides fraud prevention technology for other regulated industries such as gaming, where it has a growing presence.

Facephi’s UAE deployment is part of a wider infrastructure strategy in the Gulf. The company says it plans to offer local hosting options in other key markets, including Saudi Arabia, a move that depends on the regulatory and operational requirements of each customer. It has operated in the Middle East for years, with a regional team based in Dubai.

Article Topics

biometrics | cloud services | data protection | digital ID infrastructure | financial services | identity infrastructure | UAE