FB pixel

Facephi to localize digital ID data processing on Microsoft Azure in UAE

Local Azure deployment will keep identity verification data inside the UAE as Facephi targets regulated financial services
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Facephi to localize digital ID data processing on Microsoft Azure in UAE
 

Facephi has announced a plan to deploy its digital ID platform on Microsoft Azure infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet the country’s data residency requirements.

According to the announcement, the deployment will allow identity verification data processed for banks and other financial institutions to remain within the UAE. The arrangement aligns with Central Bank standards requiring licensed financial institutions to hold and store consumer and transaction data within the country.

The standards also extend data protection obligations to authorized agents and require outsourced technology using or retaining personal data to meet security and encryption requirements and undergo regular vulnerability checks.

The deployment is expected to become operational for customers between late October and early November. Its first client will be an unnamed UAE-based digital payments platform integrated into a local financial group. The arrangement also carries the obligation for service providers to protect information handled by authorized agents and to ensure that outsourced technology actually meets security standards.

Facephi says the UAE deployment will cover information processed through its digital identity services, from document validation to biometric verification evidence. It added that the architecture will also make it possible for its customers to conduct ID checks against official government databases within the country.

Facephi’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Henry Rosas, says customers need certainty that their user information will remain in the country and that the service will be there for much longer. He adds that more services are validating customers against official government sources, and the company’s role is to make that process fast, resilient against fraud, and compliant with each country’s regulatory framework.

The move demonstrates that data residency is increasingly shaping how digital ID systems are deployed, becoming an architectural and commercial consideration rather than merely a hosting preference. It also shows how cloud infrastructure is being localized to support identity verification in regulated sectors such as financial services. Facephi provides fraud prevention technology for other regulated industries such as gaming, where it has a growing presence.

Facephi’s UAE deployment is part of a wider infrastructure strategy in the Gulf. The company says it plans to offer local hosting options in other key markets, including Saudi Arabia, a move that depends on the regulatory and operational requirements of each customer. It has operated in the Middle East for years, with a regional team based in Dubai.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UIDAI plans Aadhaar reforms for Indians abroad as it broadens domestic use

UIDAI CEO Saurabh Vijay has announced plans to expand access to Aadhaar for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas citizens of…

 

Regula, Bernini add step-up identity checks to AI customer workflows

Latin American AI technology provider Bernini.ai is adding Regula’s document and face biometric verification to its platform for AI agents….

 

New Zealand’s new rules for accreditation to digital identity trust framework take effect

Starting this week, applications for accreditation to New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework (DISTF) must comply with the current…

 

NIST tests show progress on key challenges in fingerprint biometrics capture

The technology for capturing fingerprint biometrics has reached the point where many of the advances that matter most are not…

 

Alarm sounds on agentic governance as rapid deployment creates security gaps

The great AI agitation continues. Opportunities presented by agentic AI have created a market for governance. Increasing instances of agents…

 

EU study puts digital identity on research roadmap for next Horizon Europe

The European Union is deciding where to place its next big technology bets. The European Commission has proposed €175 billion…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events