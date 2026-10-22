FaceTec looks to bring biometric UR Code ID cards to 6K law enforcement agencies

A major provider of secure ID cards and related services for law enforcement, Georgia-based Police & Sheriffs Press, Inc. (PASP365), has partnered with FaceTec to add biometric verifiability to its credentials in the form of UR Codes.

Police & Sheriffs Press prints millions of ID cards annually for law enforcement organizations, government agencies and corporate clients. It both issues credentials and provides printers, software and related services for agencies that issue their own. The company has more than 6,000 local, state and federal customers for its HOLOVIEW cards, which use secure elements like holograms to prevent counterfeiting.

Adding FaceTec’s UR Codes allows relying parties to use the Scan & Match app on a smartphone or tablet to biometrically verify that the person presenting the card matches its credentialed identity. Police and other users can scan the UR Code to see the name and limited personal information associated with the ID, and take a selfie of the individual to confirm they are that person with face biometrics and 3D liveness detection.

FaceTec says secure cards from PASP365 with FaceTec’s biometric UR Codes are already in production with police forces, and the company expects them to reach 6,000 law enforcement agencies within 24 months, according to the announcement.

“When we saw UR Codes for the first time, we knew that they offered the cryptographic binding of the identity information and the biometric data that we couldn’t add to a photo ID effectively any other way,” says Frank Raiford, owner of Police & Sheriffs Press, Inc. in the announcement.

FaceTec VP of Government Relations Owen McShane says the “partnership with PASP365 is the perfect way to protect our communities from the risk of fake identity documents in our law enforcement community.”

UR Codes are already in use in the Albany and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Offices in New York, while Project Lifesaver has adopted the technology to support first responders. Facetec is also promoting the approach for healthcare identity verification.

Article Topics

biometric binding | face biometrics | FaceTec | identity document | law enforcement | QR code | selfie biometrics | UR Codes