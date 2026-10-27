Facewatch pilots free retail crime intelligence platform alongside facial recognition

Facewatch has begun live beta testing of Facewatch Live, a free retail crime intelligence platform that lets retailers document incidents, identify repeat offenders and assemble evidence for police investigations.

Facewatch Live can operate independently of the company’s live facial recognition system or alongside it, allowing retailers to combine incident reporting with biometric identification.

The platform also allows retailers to link multiple incidents with the same offender profile that can be compiled into structured case files for submission to police forces.

The expansion comes amid growing scrutiny of Facewatch’s facial recognition technology in UK retail.

Facewatch supported tighter regulation of the technology as privacy campaigners challenge its use. The debate also follows an incident in which a Sainsbury’s customer was wrongly identified as a shoplifter and removed from a store.

Although Facewatch Live can operate without facial recognition, its incident records could still contain sensitive personal information, including CCTV images, suspected offender profiles, and allegations of theft.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office states that data protection rights extend to suspected offenses and unproven allegations.

Retailers are already adopting crime intelligence platforms to improve incident reporting and investigations. Asda plans to deploy Auror Core across its stores following a 30-store trial in London.

The UK’s College of Policing has also documented the use of Auror for direct police reporting. During a Devon and Cornwall Police deployment, crimes reported through the platform had higher charge rates and shorter reporting times.

Frasers Group is among the first retailers testing the Facewatch system in daily operations.

“Retail operators should not have to pay simply to understand what is going on in their own businesses, and the process of reporting crime should not come with a price tag,” says Nick Fisher, chief executive officer of Facewatch.

Article Topics

criminal ID | Facewatch | live facial recognition | retail biometrics | video surveillance