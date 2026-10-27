Fayda national ID helps drive Ethiopia’s digital finance ecosystem

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie has hailed the country’s Fayda national digital ID as a key driver of the digital financial ecosystem as seen in the growing number of mobile money and mobile banking accounts.

Selassie made the remarks recently as he addressed the 10th session of the Statistical Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, FMC reports. He said in the first nine months of 2026, Ethiopia had a combined 257 million mobile money and mobile banking accounts, responsible for more than 24 trillion birr, approximately US$148 billion worth of transactions.

The president attributed the growth to Fayda, which he said is increasingly becoming an important shared infrastructure to identify customers, link financial accounts, and support trusted digital transactions in the Horn of Africa country.

Apart from the Fayda integration, which is expanding the digital financial space in Ethiopia, the president mentioned other aspects which include the government’s resolve to liberalize the financial sector and strengthen interoperable payment infrastructure, as part of implementation of the country’s national digital payment strategy.

The announcement by President Taye is in tandem with the vision of the Ethiopian National ID Program, now Faydaverse, which has been driving digital ID-bank harmonization as a hallmark of the country’s next chapter of digital identity development.

Ethiopia’s National Bank ordered the harmonization drive in December last year, directing banks to align customer account information with Fayda IDs by March 30, 2026, and to use the VeriFayda 2 eKYC system for new account openings.

A blog article by the ID program reiterates how the integration of Fayda with banking institutions is streamlining access to services and enhancing the security of transactions.

It recalls how previously, bank users relied more on physical identification documents, including local kebele IDs, passports, driving licenses, and employee cards to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for banking services. Now with the harmonization, it requires just the 12-digit Fayda ID number to get one going with a banking transaction.

The analysis argues that the integration of Fayda for banking has several benefits. Apart from strong eKYC checks, which reduce exposure to identity-related fraud, it also helps in ensuring more consistent customer records and simpler account management across financial institutions, as well as quicker customer onboarding and enhanced access to services such as digital lending, online account opening, and interoperable payments.

It notes that despite the existing challenges in the harmonization process, successes are being recorded, and stakeholders hope the policy will further strengthen Ethiopia’s digital payment landscape and advance financial inclusion for millions of citizens.

According to experts, the experience in Ethiopia shows that digital identity is moving from onboarding to core infrastructure, and that identity is increasingly playing a central role as a connector across the digital public infrastructure ecosystem.

Ethiopia has issued 53 million Fayda numbers and the country has positioned the foundational infrastructure as a pillar of its 2030 Digital Ethiopia strategy. Authorities are also banking on the infrastructure to drive many aspects of the state’s digital transformation vision as they looks forward to building a digital sovereign state.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | Ethiopia | Fayda | financial inclusion | national ID