FIDO sets out certification framework for digital identity wallets

FIDO Alliance is advancing its digital identity wallet certification program with two technical frameworks intended to establish common requirements for credential management and help wallets verify the identity of services requesting personal information.

The Credential Manager Reference Architecture will define functional, security and interoperability requirements for software that stores, manages and presents digital credentials. A separate Verifier ID framework will provide wallets with verified information about the organizations requesting credentials.

The architecture will provide a general baseline across different uses. FIDO expects more specific profiles to address government identity, payments, workforce credentials, and travel.

The work advances the digital credentials initiative that FIDO announced in December 2025.

The Verifier ID framework addresses the other side of a credential exchange. A wallet may confirm that a credential came from a trusted issuer, but it also needs information about the service requesting the user’s data.

OpenID4VP already supports signed verifier attestations. FIDO’s contribution may be a common framework for applying such mechanisms across wallet ecosystems.

“The vast potential of digital credentials will only be realized if people, organizations and governments can trust them wherever they’re used,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief executive officer of FIDO Alliance.

FIDO has also created an External Advisory Forum to gather input from credential issuers, governments, regulators, industry associations, and other organizations involved in digital identity. Participation is free and does not require FIDO membership, although organizations must apply. Members will take part in quarterly discussions and provide feedback on the wallet certification program and other digital credential initiatives.

FIDO built its position around passkeys. Digital credentials serve a different purpose, presenting cryptographically signed information such as a person’s age, name, license status or professional qualification.

Shikiar identified wallet certification as the organization’s next major program in a recent interview. The two technical documents are expected to become public in the coming weeks.

Article Topics

certification | Credential Manager Reference Architecture | digital wallets | FIDO Alliance