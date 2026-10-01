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Finland, Bulgaria establish oversight for EUDI Wallet, but differ in practical readiness

With deadline to offer a wallet fast approaching, EU is nowhere near harmonized launch
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Finland, Bulgaria establish oversight for EUDI Wallet, but differ in practical readiness
 

Legislation required to allow the use of European Digital Identity Wallets is coming into force across the EU, as it inches closer to January 1, 2027 – by which date, all member states are legally required, under the eIDAS 2.0 Regulation, to offer a digital wallet to their citizens.

Member states have taken various approaches to implementation. While some head toward the deadline with systems and protocols in place for national launches, others are less prepared. The true results of the mass experiment in digital identity will not be evident for some time. But for now, the scramble to digital transition is on.

Finland launches first digital ID with EUDI Wallet

Finland’s law clearing a path for EUDI wallets is now in effect. Its government wallet scheme is a collaborative effort across several entities. According to a release from the country’s Ministry of Finance, a wallet is to be offered “at least” by the country’s Digital and Population Data Services Agency.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will “supervise the provision of digital wallets and electronic trust services,” and establish a register for services that accept digital wallets. Private sector providers will also be allowed to offer wallets, “as long as they meet the requirements set for wallet providers.”

Accompanying Finland’s wallet will be its first digital identity document. The digital certificate, framed as a convenient solution for identity verification, will be granted to those with a valid passport or identification card.

“Digital wallets will make using services in the EU even easier,” says Minister of Local and Regional Government Anna-Kaisa Ikonen. “Wallets will also be more secure, as they will give people better control of their personal information.”

Both Finland’s wallet and digital ID are expected to become available in 2027.

Bulgaria agrees to get moving on EUDI Wallet

A release from the Bulgarian News Agency says the country’s Council of Ministers has approved the steps needed to develop and provide a European Digital Identity Wallet in Bulgaria. The Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation has been appointed as the supervisory authority for EUDI Wallet providers.

However, the country is still unlikely to meet the January 2027 deadline.

On November 18, Biometric Update is hosting a webinar breaking down the EU’s path to implementation, covering wallet readiness, certification, relying-party adoption and what businesses need to prepare for launch.

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