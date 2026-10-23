Finnish police prepare for digital ID issuance in 2027

The Finnish police say preparations are far advanced for the introduction of a digital identity credential in 2027, which would be accessed through a wallet developed by the country’s Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV).

The police outlined the preparations in an October 22 announcement, three weeks after national legislation enabling the digital wallet and identity credential entered into force. It comes three weeks after the national legislation enabling the digital wallet and identity credential entered into force. Local and Regional Government Minister Anna-Kaisa Ikonen was quoted at the time as saying that the digital wallet would make access to services across the European Union (EU) easier.

Per the police, operating procedures and technical capabilities for the digital credential, which will be made available through the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, are now being finalized.

Finland started work on its digital wallet in 2024, with the initial intention of completing the project by the end of this year.

According to the announcement, the digital ID will be issued based on a valid Finnish passport or national ID card, and the police are responsible for preparing the procedures and technical capabilities needed to verify the credential.

Finland’s Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) will supervise wallet providers and electronic trust services by establishing and maintaining a register of services that accept digital wallets.

Designed to allow users to identify themselves digitally, sign documents, and present verified digital certificates, the wallet has also been built with privacy-focused features that allow users to prove, for example, that they are over 18 without revealing their full date of birth or name.

The Finnish initiative is part of efforts by European countries to comply with the revised eIDAS 2.0 framework, which introduces the EUDI Wallet.

EU member states are required to make at least one wallet available by a December 24 deadline. However, countries are at different stages of readiness, with work still ongoing on technical standards and certification requirements.

Finland says its digital wallet and identity credential are expected to become available next year, which places the planned rollout beyond the EU-wide deadline.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Finland | law enforcement