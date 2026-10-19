Florida Attorney General sues Discord, claims messaging site is ‘public nuisance’

Messaging platform Discord is facing another lawsuit alleging that it knowingly made dishonest claims about child online safety, putting kids at risk. This one comes from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who says he has receipts.

“We’ve arrested more than 2,100 child predators in this state since I took office,” says the AG in a release. “Again and again, their trail to our kids leads back to Discord.”

“Discord told parents that safety is at the core of everything they do. That was false. It’s time for this app to get serious about protecting our children or face serious consequences.”

Part of the solution means implementing effective age assurance technology. “For years,” says the release, Discord’s default settings let strangers send children friend requests and messages, “and Discord still does not scan all private chats for rule breaking.” It cites the recent case of a 60-year-old man from St. Cloud, who posed as a 14-year-old boy and contacted nearly 300 minors on Discord.

The site has tried several times to deploy biometric age assurance, and recently launched an age adaptive model that combines aspects of the automatic profiling techniques favored by Meta and YouTube with a role for age assurance compliance orchestrator k-ID.

Discord displays ‘Willful disregard’ for children’s safety

Uthmeier’s lawsuit brings claims for negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and public nuisance, accusing Discord of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and Florida’s law protecting children in online spaces.

Specifically, it calls out the platform for processing children’s personal information “with actual knowledge or willful disregard that it would lead to substantial harm or privacy risk.” It alleges Discord “engaged in unfair, unconscionable, and deceptive acts or practices by promising safety and failing to deliver,” and that it “breached its duty to exercise appropriate care when designing, marketing, selling, promoting, and/or distributing its platform.”

Through its “unreasonable and unlawful conduct,” Discord has created a public nuisance. To hold them accountable, Uthmeier wants courts to permanently bar Discord from the “unfair, unconscionable, and deceptive practices alleged in the complaint, including operating without real age verification and collecting children’s data without parental consent.”

Discord could be forced to give up money, property in Florida

The suit would impose civil penalties of up to $10,000 per willful violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and up to $50,000 per violation of Florida’s law protecting children in online spaces. It would also “order Discord to give up money and property acquired from Florida consumers through its continued misrepresentations, deceptions, false promises, and unfair practices, and provide restitution to consumers.”

While most social media and content-sharing platforms have found themselves in the regulators’ crosshairs over the past 10-12 months, Discord and Roblox have faced some of the harshest accusations, with one U.S. lawmaker labeling the pair a “two-stage predatory pipeline” for child sexual exploitation.

Article Topics

age verification | Discord | Florida | gaming | social media