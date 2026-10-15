Florida can continue to enforce age-based restrictions on social media

Efforts to scupper Florida’s social media age assurance law appear to be floundering, with a federal appeals court panel ruling that the 2024 law restricting access to social media for teens under 16 is “likely constitutional and can continue to be enforced while the legal challenge continues.”

A report from the Florida Phoenix says the decision by a three-judge panel of U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit “reverses and vacates a preliminary injunction that had blocked the state from enforcing the law known as HB 3, which bars children under 14 from opening accounts on certain platforms and requires parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.”

The law applies to platforms that deploy addictive features such as notifications, infinite scrolling and auto-play.

The now-vacated preliminary injunction was brought by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice, on the grounds that the law restricts users’ access to lawful content in violation of the First Amendment. That argument did not resonate with judges.

“We hold that HB3 is likely constitutional as applied to CCIA’s members,” Judge Kevin C. Newsom wrote in the main opinion.

“Yes, it implicates the First Amendment and thus triggers constitutional scrutiny. But it likely does so in a content-neutral manner, and it likely survives intermediate scrutiny because it doesn’t burden substantially more speech than necessary to advance the important interest in protecting minors from social-media addiction.”

NetChoice, the legal lobby that fights age assurance legislation on behalf of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, YouTube, Pinterest, Google and other large firms, says it is (once again) disappointed in the Florida ruling. Paul Taske, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, vows to fight on.

“We are currently evaluating all of our options as we continue to fight to ensure Floridians’ rights to free expression online are protected, and parents remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to making decisions for their family.”

Article Topics

age verification | Florida | Netchoice | social media