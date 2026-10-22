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French police use facial recognition, social media images to identify rioters

Investigators turn to biometric databases, social media and surveillance footage to identify suspects following nationwide unrest
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
French police use facial recognition, social media images to identify rioters
 

Police in France are using facial recognition and images collected from social media to investigate the looting and violence that took place during riots that wracked cities across the country last weekend.

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin announced in a televised interview this week that investigators will use facial recognition with both the millions of face biometrics profiles the police have on file in the TAJ, as well as social media. Platforms to identify the suspects, including TikTok, Instagram and Discord.

A dozen specialist police officers are using facial recognition out of 200 investigators across the country who have been assigned to identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators, France24 reports.

One of the officers told France24 “it’s not the only tool to close a case, but it’s one of the very useful tools for investigators.”

Police are accessing video captured by 80,000 security cameras across Paris’ streets and public transportation system, as well as cameras in shops. They are also referring incidents that might not have been reported to investigators using social media and geolocation.

Compliance and controversy

France’s police have a somewhat fraught history with facial recognition use, but police use of facial recognition for forensic identification purposes is enshrined in French law and has survived challenges at the EU level.

CNIL and France’s Ministry of the Interior investigated the use of BriefCam’s facial recognition in public spaces by national police in 2024, following allegations in a media report. CNIL ultimately ruled that the gendarmerie deployed the technology in public without approval or completed data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), making the deployments illegal.

And earlier this year, the same media outlet, Disclose, reported that French police were using Cognitec’s face biometrics for real-time checks against the TAJ, in contravention of the country’s Code of Criminal Procedure. The gendarmerie have denied the allegations.

Lawmakers in neighboring Germany proposed updates to the country’s Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO-E) earlier this year that would allow police to run images from social media against facial recognition, but the changes have yet to be approved.

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