Gains in passkey adoption as primary authentication option lag behind availability

Passkey adoption continues to accelerate, but enterprises still face challenges moving from optional passwordless login to secure, widespread deployment. Even among leaders, uptake struggles to rise beyond marginal, despite the advantages of biometric security. The FIDO Alliance is continuing to address the problem, bringing on board real-world experience and branching out into verifiable credentials.

Dashlane report shows passkeys gaining uptake in new sectors

Dashlane’s newly released Passkey Power 20 for 2026 offers the proverbial mix of good news and bad news on the passkey question.

The good news? More users are embracing passkeys. Per the research, passkey authentications have nearly doubled in the last 12 months, and 57 percent of Dashlane users now store at least one passkey, compared with 40 percent last year. Some platforms are seeing rapid uptake in passkey authentication, with measured activity increasing more than 300 percent at BetMGM, Experian, Gusto and Meta. Adoption is broadening into sectors that showed no activity last year.

In the list’s top spot is Google, which shows that passkeys account for 28 percent of measured logins. GitHub, at 23 percent, and HubSpot, at 21, round out the top three. The rest of the top ten, in descending order, is as follows: PayPal, Amazon, Yahoo, Intuit, AOL, Cisco Duo, and iSolved HCM.

Time to set passkeys as the default option

The bad news is that “passkeys still account for a minority of logins at some of the world’s largest consumer and business technology platforms.” And even at market leader Google, where passkeys are now set as default, they account for fewer than three in 10 logins.

Dashlane says its report is “the first to measure passkey adoption relative to total login activity,” by analyzing millions of authentications through Dashlane over the past year. And the picture it paints is of a wide gap between the availability of phishing-resistant authentication and its integration into regular tech vocabularies and routines.

Christophe Frenet, chief product officer at Dashlane, says the findings “show that services need to move beyond treating passkeys as an optional feature and make phishing-resistant authentication the default.”

“The technology is already here. The challenge now is accelerating adoption and reducing the reliance on passwords that continues to expose businesses and their customers to unnecessary risk.”

True support means showing people how passkeys are useful

Passkey support, in other words, does not in itself constitute a transition to phishing-resistant authentication. On a recent episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, FIDO CEO Andrew Shikiar expressed a similar sentiment, stating that the “if you build it, they will come” mentality is a fallacy; “you need to build it and make sure they come.”

Dashlane notes that what separates the top of its ranking from the rest of the pack are the product decisions layered on top of basic passkey support. Promotions, messaging and communications help. Making passkeys the default for sign-in gets the best results. (It’s why Google is at the top.)

As Dashlane puts it, “moving toward phishing-resistant authentication requires more than technical support. It also means making passkeys the simplest and most intuitive option.”

Frenet says that, while the horizon for passwords is in sight, “despite sustained passkey growth, we’re not on the other side yet. There’s still more work to be done to make passkeys easier to use, and more companies need to go from soft adoption to enforcing the change, so that passkeys become the main authentication method rather than a secondary one, as they still are today.”

Agents on the loose could feast on legacy password security

Unfortunately, the problem is becoming more urgent, as generative AI and machine learning enter the digital picture. Passwords are like the moldy walls left standing to defend a town against an army of ghostly invaders. The longer they’re up, the worse things will get. Smart organizations won’t wait for a crisis to force change upon them.

“The passwordless future is approaching,” says John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane. “The questions now are how quickly we can reach it and whether we’ll get there fast enough to ensure we can all safely enjoy the benefits of AI as it becomes part of our daily lives.”

Shikiar is more blunt. “If we want a secure agentic future, we have to take passwords out of the equation and give people a safe, simple way to delegate to agents on their own terms.”

Anvil Secure interrogates authentication ceremony in new white paper

Anvil Secure offers its own perspective on passkeys in a new whitepaper, “Demystifying Passkeys – Under Attack.”

A blog post says the third installment of its deep dive into passkeys aims to map the passkey attack surface. “A sign-in is only ever as strong as the weakest actor the ceremony depends on,” writes the paper’s author, Matteo Giordano – “and that list runs a long way past the cryptography.”

The paper breaks the passkey attack surface into six actors: the authenticator and protocols, the hybrid transport, the client, the relying party, “the sync fabric” and the user and recovery. It is extensive and deeply technical, but a broad takeaway is that passkey security depends in part on “the systems surrounding the registration and authentication ceremonies.”

And an assessment of them “should cover credential enrollment, client behavior, relying‑party verification, synchronization and recovery alongside the ceremony itself.”

HID appointed to FIDO Alliance Board

HID is now part of the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors, where it will help accelerate the shift to passwordless authentication. According to a release, Sean Dyon, vice president of HID’s authentication business unit, will serve as the company’s primary board delegate.

The appointment reflects the desire to bring a real-world perspective to the Alliance’s work advancing interoperability, lifecycle management and deployment at scale.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance, says “HID has been a longtime and valuable contributor to the FIDO Alliance, and we’re pleased to welcome them and Sean Dyon to our Board. As enterprises scale passkey deployments, HID’s perspective on converged physical and digital identity will help us bring the security and usability benefits of passkeys to a wider range of environments.”

Dyon, the board delegate, says “the FIDO Alliance has been instrumental in advancing open standards for secure, passwordless authentication, and we are proud to contribute to that work. Because our business spans both physical and digital identity, we understand these challenges across the full range of how people authenticate.”

Hopae joins FIDO Alliance in digital credentials push

Meanwhile, Hopae joining the FIDO Alliance shows FIDO’s expanding work on digital credentials and wallet interoperability, specifically with its Digital Credentials Working Group. A post on Hopae’s blog frames its membership in terms of a new era for identity: “new initiatives – the EU Digital Identity Wallet, mobile driver’s licenses, decentralized identity, and emerging ISO standards – are fundamentally changing how we interact online, including how we pay.” Agentic commerce adds another layer of complexity.

Hopae says it believes the future of digital identity is “a trusted layer that connects all identity schemes, so relying parties can seamlessly accept identities from anywhere in the world.”

“Making digital credentials truly global requires connective tissue: verifiers and intermediaries that bridge issuers, wallets, and relying parties across borders, industries, and use cases. That’s the perspective we’re bringing to the FIDO Alliance.”

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | Dashlane | FIDO Alliance | HID | Hopae | passkeys | passwordless authentication