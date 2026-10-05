GBG adds Darwinium behavioral, intent intelligence to fraud prevention

UK identity company GBG has partnered with Darwinium to expand its fraud prevention capabilities. The collaboration will combine GBG’s identity and location intelligence with Darwinium’s continuous behavioral biometrics and intent monitoring.

The integration looks to address a gap in traditional fraud controls, which often verify identity at a single point in time. Fraud schemes increasingly exploit verified customers, and the rise of AI agents is expected to make intent monitoring more critical.

Darwinium’s technology evaluates behavioral, device and journey‑level signals to detect when activity diverges from legitimate intent. The combined offering is intended to add behavioral context to GBG’s identity and location signals across both human and agent interactions.

“Identity remains fundamental to digital trust,” says Gus Tomlinson, GBG’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. Tomlinson says the partnership would help businesses understand activity after identity has been established, combining identity data with behavioral context to support faster, lower‑friction digital experiences.

GBG also announced a partnership with software engineering company Intellias early last month, with the goal of “expediting and amplifying” how GBG’s data signals reach customers, starting with the gaming and financial services sectors.

Darwinium monitors risk signals across web, mobile, API and agent traffic. Its founding team, led by Alisdair Faulkner, previously co‑founded ThreatMetrix, a digital identity company. “GBG has built an incredibly strong foundation of global identity and location intelligence,” says Michael Rodriguez, Darwinium’s Chief Operating Officer. “That combination becomes particularly powerful in the agentic era.”

“Businesses need to distinguish a trusted customer using a trusted agent from fraudsters and malicious automation without simply blocking AI-driven traffic. Together, GBG and Darwinium create a much richer picture of trust and gives businesses the confidence to embrace new forms of digital interaction without compromising security or customer experience.”

Article Topics

AI agents | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | Darwinium | digital trust | fraud prevention | GBG | non-human identities