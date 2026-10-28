GBG adds Realeyes face biometrics to tackle promo abuse, account fraud

GBG has partnered with Realeyes to integrate face biometric verification into its GBG Go platform. This will allow businesses to identify duplicate account registrations and verify customers after initial onboarding.

Founded at Oxford University, Realeyes develops AI-based facial verification technology for detecting live users, identifying duplicate enrollments, and authenticating returning account holders.

One application of the integration targets promotional abuse, in which individuals register multiple accounts using different contact details to repeatedly claim signup bonuses, rewards, or other incentives.

GBG says Realeyes’ face uniqueness technology can flag repeat registrations before promotional benefits are issued. The process uses one-to-many (1:N) facial matching to compare a new user’s selfie biometrics against faces already enrolled in a reference collection.

Realeyes’ VerifEye Face API applies liveness detection to a three-second video selfie and checks for an existing facial match before adding a new enrollment.

“Embedding Realeyes’ face credentials in GBG Go turns verification from a one-off event into an ongoing signal, without adding friction and without asking anyone to store biometric images,” says Micah Willbrand, chief product officer at GBG.

Similar fraud schemes have been documented in the gig economy, where Incognia identified a case involving 800 fake accounts created to redeem new user coupons last year.

The second capability allows businesses to request additional facial verification during higher-risk account activities, such as device changes, unusual withdrawals, or account recovery attempts. In this use case, businesses can ask users to submit a fresh selfie to confirm their biometrics before processing sensitive requests.

The partnership emphasizes on privacy by avoiding the storage of facial photographs. However, Realeyes’ privacy policy distinguishes between raw images and biometric data derived from them.

Visual inputs are deleted after processing, but facial embeddings may be retained as persistent biometric templates when customers enable uniqueness detection or returning user authentication.

GBG’s latest integration follows its recent partnership with Darwinium, which adds behavioral, device, and journey-level risk signals to its fraud prevention offering. GBG has also partnered with Trinsic to support the acceptance of reusable government-issued and other digital identity credentials through GBG Go.

GBG and Realeyes plan to extend their partnership into account recovery, age assurance, AI agent identity and gig economy verification, with further announcements expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial verification | GBG | GBG Go | Realeyes | selfie biometrics