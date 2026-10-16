Germany has moved a step closer to launching its version of the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, approving legislation Thursday in the Bundestag to establish a legal basis for digital ID in the country.

The Digital Identities Act (DIdG) is currently before legislators in revised form, after lawmakers with the governing coalition made changes to address opposition criticism.

The federal government plans to launch the d-you wallet on January 2, 2027 and one of the key changes to the legislation is to make all credentials under its purview available through within a year, reports Heise.

There is not, however, an enforcement mechanism in the Act for the issuance of “electronic attribute attestations.”

The limitations, plus specifications for technical implementation that the EU has yet to finalize, mean the implementation will not meet the required characteristics of the EUDI Wallet on its launch, according to Heise.

Tech experts were already calling Germany’s planned digital ID wallet a “Minimalkonstrukt” back in August.

Other changes to the Act include giving individuals an option whether or not to include a facial photo, which a representative of the opposition Greens said represents an improvement, though other observers have noted making biometrics optional fragments the wallet ecosystem. But the representative criticized the lack of pseudonymous functionality within the digital ID wallet.

A representative of the opposition AfD argued that the EUDI Wallet is an authoritarian surveillance project, and that the experiences of people across the country’s eastern border with ID Austria show it will be practically necessary to hold the digital ID.

Concerns around security architecture and older phones

Concerns around the current state of and development plans for the wallet were aired during a hearing held by the Digital Affairs Committee last week.

The criticism of the lack of a pseudonymous option was echoed by an official from the Federal Commission for Data Protection at the hearing, reports Heise in a separate article. A theme among the criticisms was that Germany’s EUDI Wallet project is taking a highly centralized approach, in contrast with other EU countries.

Experts called by the committee said unpublished portions of the wallet’s security architecture and the presence of many older phones in the market create fraud risk, and said clear liability rules are necessary. Some suggested the controls intended to prevent organizations from linking individual interactions together to track users are inadequate.

Thomas Lohninger of Epicenter.works said Germany should follow the practice established in other EU countries where service providers must have their usage scenarios approved by a licensing authority, which can prevent bad actors from querying people’s data.

Torsten Lodderstedt, managing director at d-you operator Common Codes and a former head of the German Wallet Project at SPRIND, said the availability of limited disclosure, such as proof of age eligibility, serves a major purpose of pseudonymity. He also said that building in a mechanism for reporting suspected data misuse directly into the app is unrealistic at this point.

The use of many older phones is why Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has made a cloud security anchor the location where cryptographic proofs and data presentations are processed.

Article Topics

biometrics | d‑you | digital ID | EU Digital Identity Wallet | face biometrics | Germany | legislation