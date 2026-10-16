Ghana engages over 10 African countries on digital payments interoperability

Ghana is in talks with more than 10 African countries about connecting digital payment systems, building on cross-border interoperability pilots with Nigeria and Rwanda, according to Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama.

Speaking at a Joint AFR-MCM High-Level Event on “Digital Innovations in Payments: Sub-Saharan Africa Future Agenda” on October 13 at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, Asiama said these engagements are on top of pilots which the country already has with Nigeria and Rwanda, with regards to cross-border digital payment services.

Graphic Online reported Asiama as emphasizing the importance of digital payment interoperability in Africa. Explaining the pilots with Rwanda and Nigeria, he said they specifically involved testing interoperability among central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, bank accounts, and mobile wallets, with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) also having been extended to mobile wallets along the Ghana-Nigeria corridor. PAPSS is a cross-border payments infrastructure built by the African Export-Import Bank to drive the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) agenda.

According to Asiama, Ghana connecting digital payments systems with other African countries would reduce transaction costs and make payments across the continent more efficient. He cited cross-border payment costs on the continent, which currently exceed eight percent, compared with the three percent target.

Asiama noted that it was time to get the pilots with Nigeria and Rwanda into live services, signifying the growing reality that African countries are working to move payment integration beyond conventional bank-to-bank transfers towards interoperability between different types of digital money and payment channels.

Ghana strengthens push as digital payments hub

The move by Ghana comes as the West African country is positioning itself as a regional hub for digital payment interoperability and regulatory passporting, the recognition of one country’s licensed payment providers and their authorization to operate across other jurisdictions.

Asiama’s outing in Bangkok is a follow-up of a theme he also discussed during an event in February, where he stated that the BoG was advancing an Africa next-generation digital public infrastructure initiative to test multilateral interoperability frameworks, settlement models, and future cross-border digital currency arrangements.

The bank’s 2025 annual report also covered the need for cross-border interoperability in Africa, citing the Nigeria and Rwanda pilots, which have seen currency swap solutions and licensing and interoperability frameworks tested within regulated payment service scenarios.

With this push, Ghana is moving to strengthen the digital payments component of its DPI after already laying a solid foundation with digital ID through the Ghana Card Scheme, which is cited as one of the most successful interoperable digital ID systems in Africa.

Similar efforts are underway elsewhere in Africa, with the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) developing infrastructure for interoperable payments across the CEMAC region.

Ghana’s payments ambitions build on its existing digital identity infrastructure, including the Ghana Card, which has been issued to more than 20 million people and is used for identity verification across public and private services.

Article Topics

Africa | cross border identity verification | digital payments | digital public infrastructure | Ghana | interoperability | West Africa digital ID