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Goodix adds fingerprint authentication to secure AI agent credentials

Match-on-chip biometrics and a secure element link user authentication to protected credentials for AI and IoT devices
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Goodix adds fingerprint authentication to secure AI agent credentials
 

Goodix is combining fingerprint biometrics with secure credential storage to control access by AI agents and connected devices.

Its new configuration combines a match-on-chip fingerprint module with an embedded secure element. The fingerprint module authenticates an enrolled user, and the secure element protects API keys, login tokens, and other credentials from the host processor and AI software.

After a successful fingerprint match, the module sends an encrypted result to the secure element. The credential can be used without appearing in plaintext on the host.

The architecture adds a third option to Goodix’s fingerprint portfolio. Match-on-host systems rely on the device processor for part of the biometric workflow. Match-on-chip products perform capture, feature extraction, template storage and comparison inside the fingerprint module.

Goodix says the module supports Microsoft’s Secure Device Connection Protocol and uses a unique key for each device. SDCP authenticates communication between the fingerprint sensor and host.

In a 2023 Windows Hello security test, researchers bypassed an older Goodix laptop reader after finding that enrollment through Linux did not follow SDCP correctly.

The test involved a different product but showed that protocol support must cover the complete enrollment and authentication process.

The secure element establishes TLS 1.3 connections with cloud services.

Goodix introduced the secure element design for AI agents in April. The latest version adds a fingerprint match as an authorization signal for accessing stored credentials.

The company says the architecture supports FIDO2.

They have already linked fingerprint authentication with AI access in the Nubia NaviX Ultra. Its fingerprint-equipped AI button authenticates the user before an AI interaction.

Goodix offers capacitive, optical, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Its ultrasonic technology has also appeared in Vivo smartphones.

The new architecture connects human authentication to the use of hardware-protected credentials.

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