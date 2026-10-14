Google brings age inference to Malaysia as platforms push their own assurance models

As Google rolls out its age assurance model in Malaysia in continuing response to global regulatory shifts, the structure of the online safety debate becomes ever clearer: regulations pass, regulators mandate effective age assurance measures such as biometrics, and Big Tech steps forward with its own machine learning tools to say it can handle the problem.

“We’re expanding age assurance in Malaysia to help us further protect young people as they use Google products, following its rollout in Singapore, the US and other markets,” says Google in a blog.

Social media platforms have been restricted for users under 16 in Malaysia since June 2026. Users seeking to create new accounts must verify their age using the country’s MyKad smart ID card and live facial biometric verification through MyDigital ID, Malaysia’s national digital identity platform.

Google has a better idea, which it has already tested in Canada and elsewhere. “For users we infer to be under 18, we’ll automatically provide our existing enhanced protections to ensure age-appropriate experiences, such as turning on the SafeSearch Filter settings by default to filter explicit content, blocking mature material on products like Play and Gemini as well as prohibiting personalized ads and disabling location timelines on Maps.”

To arrive at that inference – or, more precisely, to build that age profile – Google sends its machine learning tools in search of signals in a user’s account or profile that allow it to guess how old they are. These signals, Google says, can be things such as “the types of information a user has searched for.”

“Our approach does not involve collecting additional data.” (Google, it seems, does not count a user’s search history as additional data.)

Users, of course, can challenge the results by performing age verification by uploading “a photo of their government ID or a selfie.”

Social media’s answer to age checks is to co-opt them

The Malaysia deployment, then, is noteworthy as an instance of Asia’s continuing embrace of age assurance legislation and tech – but more for what it tells us about Google.

The argument from some corners of the age assurance community has been that, in objecting to third-party biometric age checks as ineffective, major social media platforms are conveniently ignoring that they probably know the ballpark age of all their users, anyway. Certainly, there has been nothing stopping them, this whole time, from estimating a user’s age based on their algorithmic would-be non-data collecting method, and applying appropriate safeguards.

As such, what Big Tech’s push for its own profiling tools as a way to fulfill age assurance requirements underscores is that these companies’ solutions are reactive, and only on the table because of building legislative pressure. The same goes for its Play Age Signals API, which works based on an age declaration by a parent – and likewise does not actually require a platform to verify a user’s age.

That matters in the context of the global discussion around a digital duty of care for social media platforms, which would make it a legal obligation to do their best to keep users safe from harm. The idea is rooted in the belief that Silicon Valley’s giants can be molded into good digital citizens, should the law require it of them. That requires a willingness to work within the law, rather than to propose alternative solutions that better suit the social platforms’ business goals.

All of which is to say that most every move these companies make to comply with regulations will be framed as a proactive step, although it is exactly the opposite. Good faith is hard to locate in the continuing push to try and surf the very edge of regulations without actually changing course.

Asia will likely continue on its path toward online safety legislation in local flavors. The rest of the world is on the same path. If the trend toward a digital duty of care model takes hold globally, the world will be forced to grapple in the open with a hard truth: asking a massive company to care about their users doesn’t matter much when that company so evidently does not.

Article Topics

age inference | age verification | Asia | Google | machine learning | Malaysia | regulation | social media