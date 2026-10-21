GOV.UK Wallet Sandbox opens to digital identity providers for licence testing

“As more services move online, questions about how the public can prove who they are conveniently and securely remain highly relevant, and they are certainly not going to go away.”

So opens a discussion by UK Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, aiming to unpack whether the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DMCS), and the UK government in general, has a clear long-term approach to digital ID, and how it plans to address practical challenges around legacy systems, fragmented data, privacy, security and public trust.

A major component of the developing ecosystem is digital driver’s licenses, also called mobile driver’s licenses (mDL). GDS has just opened up its GOV.UK Wallet Sandbox, which, per the government website, “lets Digital Verification Service (DVS) providers create a test digital driving licence and save it to a GOV.UK Wallet test app.”

While challenges and questions remain, the UK has gone some way to sorting out concerns over how the DVS trust framework would fit into the government’s larger digital ID strategy. Its terms of use for the Sandbox – formerly under the remit of the now defunct Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT), currently acting through the Government Digital Service (GDS) – specify that “only an organisation registered for the time being on the Digital Verification Services Register is permitted to access and use the Sandbox.”

For certified DVS providers – who, for a time, felt pushed out of the digital ID picture – the Sandbox provides an opportunity to test their verifier technology in a closed test environment, to learn, improve and refine the system.

Testing provides foundation for sharing, collaboration

Celebrating the sandbox launch as “a significant moment in the development of the digital driving licence,” GDS emphasizes the importance of testing the digital license – a product that will (presumably) be used by millions. It says new design updates have added the technical capabilities needed to refresh, revoke and verify a digital driving licence, and strengthened fraud safeguards.

Further testing will be completed through 2026, with a live event planned to test technical integration and collect feedback ahead of launch.

Permitted activities in the Sandbox under the Acceptable Use Policy include “normal integration debugging; negative-path testing designed by the DVS; tests using malformed requests; automated regression testing; documented credential presentation, verification and status checking flows; and other activity expressly authorised by GDS in writing.”

In plain language, that means DVS providers can “test credential verification journeys, develop integrations with government services, understand how digital driving licence checks may operate, explore with different user journeys, identify technical and operational issues and provide feedback to government on implementation.”

Sandbox is not a competition between providers

That said, “successful use of, or testing in the Sandbox shall not provide a DVS with any expectation of preferential treatment or privileged position in any other context nor will it amount to any endorsement or approval by GDS.” And “each DVS is expected to use the Sandbox in a co-operative, fair and reasonable way with the intention that others are not disadvantaged in their use of the Sandbox.”

The Sandbox is limited to synthetic identity data, and cannot accommodate real personal identity information, production data, live credentials or information relating to a real individual. Violations will trigger alerts to GDS and force the perpetrators to “stop any activity that may increase the exposure, and cooperate with containment, deletion, investigation and remediation.”

Moreover, “the DVS uses the Sandbox at its own risk and is responsible for its systems, integration, decisions, testing and reliance on Sandbox behaviour. Each DVS should put in place appropriate security measures for its own systems.”

iProov participating in Sandbox as orchestration provider

Among certified DVS providers, iProov is taking part in the sandbox as a certified Orchestration Service Provider (OSP). A release from the London firm says it will use the sandbox to work through how businesses can accept digital credentials, including usability and accessibility features.

“As a certified Orchestration Service Provider in the sandbox, iProov’s focus is making wallet checks fast and secure for businesses, and usable for every customer, including those who find digital checks difficult,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “Getting a government wallet right could deliver billions to the UK economy, if businesses accept it, and the sandbox is where that begins.”

Bud says that since relying parties cannot connect to the GOV.UK Wallet directly, but must work through a DVS OSP, “picking the right certified provider will determine how reliable, efficient and effective the process is, and how much time and effort it can save them.”

Pieces in place, but glue of long-term trust not yet set

DVS providers, then, have clear marching orders for the time being: test digital licenses using the Sandbox. The bigger government picture, however, remains a matter of debate.

The revolving door at the prime minister’s office has demonstrated that digital ID plans are subject to political whims and fortunes. The exit of Keir Starmer saw the aforementioned closure of DSIT, and a scramble by his replacement to gain distance from Starmer’s unpopular proposal for a government digital ID scheme. An appetite for stability may allow the current government time enough to make good on the grand promised gilding digital ID policy. The digital driving licence is due to arrive in the GOV.UK Wallet in 2027, presumably under present leadership. The plan is to completely transition One Login to digital within 18 months.

Back in Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, there are questions that focus on details, but the overarching theme is trust. Everyone seems to agree that trust is the most important element in a successful digital credential ecosystem. But on a high level, when it comes to the UK’s digital infrastructure – GOV.UK One Login, the wallet, and the credentials it houses – there is still work to be done to establish who can be trusted, and how they can prove it.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital verification service (DVS) | digital wallets | GOV.UK Wallet | identity orchestration | iProov | mDL (mobile driver's license) | UK digital ID