Greece moves to regulate social media platforms with minimum age of 15

Greece has tabled a bill that would require people to be 15 years of age to have a social media account, and force platforms to verify their users’ age. The law is expected to pass before the end of October, and to come into effect on January 1, 2027.

A report from EuroNews says the measure covers Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat, but that the list may grow over time. It makes it mandatory for platforms to apply “appropriate, proportionate, and reliable” age assurance methods that use “robust and accurate techniques, work effectively in real-life usage conditions and offer sufficient safeguards to prevent circumvention.”

Per the report, authorities will treat January 1 as the reference birth date for each year to align eligibility with school grades, meaning that children born in 2013 or later won’t be allowed to access social media.

Oversight of enforcement duties will be shared by the EU’s existing Digital Services Act (DSA) mechanism and Greece’s National Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), which acts as Digital Services Coordinator. Fines for noncompliance under the DSA can reach 6 percent of a platform’s global annual turnover.

Addiction is a problem, and platforms need to help curb it: Skertsos

Like the rest of Europe, Greece is responding to calls from parents and to regional and global trends in putting a minimum age requirement on major social media platforms. Ekathimerini.com quotes Minister of State Akis Skertsos, who says “we are all for the use of technology in education, information and entertainment, but we consider that there must be a regulatory framework.”

“We should move on, from the personal responsibility of parents and children, to corporate responsibility and state regulation.”

Skertsos’ comments echo similar calls for platform accountability – and are based on similar concerns. In tabling the law, Greek officials cited research which found more than half of surveyed high school students started using social media at the age of 10-12, and that many experienced feelings of anxiousness or insecurity.

“It’s not that someone using social media will de facto become addicted to them,” Skertsos says. “But there are scientific studies which indicate that at least one in four children is at risk of exposure to harmful content, online bullying and exposure to uses that are not compatible with children.”

The addiction question has also prompted the formation of the National Organization for the Prevention and Treatment of Addictions, using funding from the EU’s National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF), which will offer a dedicated phone helpline for people seeking help with digital addiction.

Tokenization model governed by existing EU framework

Options for age assurance in Greece include the national Gov.gr Wallet and Kids Wallet apps, which the government says are designed to protect privacy and minimize data collection. However, any tech that meets the requirements of EU law is acceptable, as Greece aligns its efforts with broader EU regulatory frameworks.

Greece’s wallet options for age assurance use a tokenized model, wherein an age check is converted into a binary yes/no input that can confirm eligibility for access – for instance, over 18 or under 18 – without sharing any personal information or identity details.

Everyone with a social media account will be required to verify their eligibility, including children who already have social media accounts. No exceptions will be allowed, regardless of parental consent.

The government is also promising to police circumvention through virtual private networks (VPNs), by examining additional indicators including Greek mobile telephone numbers, browser language settings and IP addresses.

Age estimation algorithms fine as a pre-check, but self-regulation is unreliable

The government is also encouraging platforms to run their own AI-driven internal age check methods as a compliance caution. Per the Greek City Times, “platforms would have to lock accounts they know belong to users under 15. If they cannot establish a user’s age with sufficient confidence, they would need to request verification through the digital system.”

That said, Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, a co-sponsor of the bill, calls out what he calls the “digital asymmetry” at play when social media collect massive amounts of user data and use it to tailor their online experiences, but cannot use that information to make its products age-appropriate.

Hence his belief that the law has a role to play. “Is the self-regulation of businesses enough?” he asks. “Is the self-regulation of technology companies enough? The answer is no.”

Nonetheless, the government acknowledges that regulatory success will depend on platforms fulfilling their obligations.

The government aims to bring the legislation before Parliament’s plenary session for a vote on 22 October.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | Digital Services Act | EU age verification | Gov.gr | Greece | legislation | social media