GSA reaffirms XTec for $238M USAccess 2.0 federal credentialing contract

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has reaffirmed XTec as prime contractor for USAccess 2.0, putting the company in charge of the next generation of one of the federal government’s largest shared identity and credential management systems following a lengthy procurement and protest process.

XTec said Wednesday that GSA selected the company again after conducting corrective action that included a renewed evaluation of offerors and updated oral presentations. The potentially ten-year contract is worth more than $200 million, according to the company.

Federal procurement records put the potential value of the USAccess 2.0 order at approximately $237.6 million, with performance extending to June 2036. Four offers were received.

USAccess provides Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentialing and identity management services to more than 100 federal agencies.

GSA says the shared service handles enrollment, card issuance, and lifecycle management and uses biometric verification, including fingerprint templates, together with biographic information and PINs to confirm identity.

The USAccess 2.0 procurement was designed to replace and modernize the underlying HSPD-12 infrastructure, including applicant sponsorship, enrollment, biometric submission, appointment scheduling, credential issuance and maintenance, and management of PIV enrollment records.

GSA procurement documents said the program had issued more than 1.2 million PIV cards by 2022 and then supported more than 800,000 active cards across 105 agencies.

Under the new contract, XTec says the core technology and platform operations will be delivered through its AuthentX Cloud Platform.

The service is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at the High impact level.

The federal FedRAMP Marketplace lists AuthentX Cloud as certified since August 2019 and currently in ongoing certification.

The reaffirmation follows an unusually protracted award process. GSA initially selected XTec for USAccess 2.0 in October 2025 in an award then valued at roughly $238 million. That delivery order was subsequently stopped and terminated, and GSA issued a new order to XTec in June.

Peraton challenged the June award with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on June 29.

GAO records show the company withdrew its protest on September 8. XTec now says GSA completed another corrective-action review and again selected its team for the program.

The contract gives XTec a central role in the federal government’s continuing shift toward shared identity infrastructure as agencies adopt stronger authentication, Zero Trust architectures, and newer forms of digital credentials while retaining PIV as a foundational government workforce credential.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | government purchasing | identity management | procurement | U.S. Government | XTec