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HID sells $58M PKI business to Vista Equity Partners

Assa Abloy divests IdenTrust, HydrantID and ZeroSSL as HID focuses on converged physical and digital access control
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
HID sells $58M PKI business to Vista Equity Partners
 

Assa Abloy has agreed to sell HID‘s public key infrastructure (PKI) business to Vista Equity Partners, divesting a digital certificate and credential management operation that generated $58 million in revenue in 2025.

The business includes IdenTrust, HydrantID, ZeroSSL and credential management software. HID expanded its PKI portfolio with the acquisition of HydrantID in 2019 and  ZeroSSL in 2024.

The sale comes as HID increasingly focuses on converged physical and logical access control, including biometric authentication.

Assa Abloy President and CEO Nico Delvaux says Vista is a committed long-term investor in the PKI business unit, its employees and customers.

Enterprise PKI is finding new applications in AI agent identity. An HID study earlier this year found that 16 percent of enterprises were already issuing digital certificates to AI agents.

Vista and affiliated funds have previously invested in Ping Identity.

HID has been steadily shifting toward converged physical and logical access control, including biometrics. The strategy follows the 2024 agreement for Toppan to acquire HID’s Citizen Identity business.

Vista targets enterprise PKI growth

“Our PKI team has built a strong business with a strong customer base, and Vista has the expertise to take it forward as the market evolves,” says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and head of HID. “We are pleased with this outcome for our customers, our employees, and for HID.”

For its part, Vista plans to continue investing to grow the PKI business.

“This leading PKI platform delivers trusted identity solutions that underpin how regulated and compliance-focused organizations operate in a digital-first world,” says Patrick Severson, senior managing director and co-head of the Foundation Fund at Vista in his company’s announcement.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Vista says it plans to operate the PKI business as usual, without major changes for partners or customers.

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